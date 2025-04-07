Aston Villa and Newcastle United could battle it out for the signing of Randal Kolo Muani, according to reports from abroad - with Juventus' change of manager potentially opening the door to a Premier League move.

Villa and Newcastle have been busy in recent years, moving from mid-table contenders to Champions League qualifiers - and they've made the most of their spells in the upper echelons of English football, with Villa now in the quarter-finals of the tournament whilst Newcastle won their first trophy in 70 years. And that could see them make a swoop for Kolo Muani, who has impressed at Juventus this season.

Report: Newcastle and Villa to Battle For Kolo Muani

The striker could be on his way out of Juventus despite a strong loan spell

The report by Sky Sports journalist Sacha Tavolieri states that Juventus' 'romance' with Kolo Muani has only lasted a few weeks, with the departure of boss Thiago Motta casting a shadow over his future in Turin.

Randal Kolo Muani's Serie A statistics - Juventus squad ranking Stats Output Squad rank Appearances 9 19th Goals 5 =2nd Key Passes Per Game 1.1 =3rd Shots Per Game 1.6 4th Dribbles Per Game 1.2 =3rd Match rating 6.92 4th

Although Juventus aren't unhappy with his form in a black and white shirt, he doesn't fit new boss Igor Tudor's plans - and so that has led parent club Paris Saint-Germain to consider his potential departure elsewhere in the summer. With that in mind, Villa have 'expressed their interest' in the French star, whilst Newcastle have also added him to their shortlist alongside compatriot Hugo Ekitike.

Kolo Muani has superb experience, with eight goals in 29 caps for France and 26 strikes in just 50 appearances for Eintracht Frankfurt. Although he didn't have the most prolific of times at PSG - despite costing £77million - as he was backup to Kylian Mbappe, he's rediscovered that form at Juventus with five goals in just 11 games, being called 'ice-cold' by the Bundesliga as a result.

That could see him use his status as leverage for any of the interested sides. Kolo Muani, according to the report, sees himself 'bursting' onto the Premier League scene in the coming years, with the league being perfectly suited to his profile as he is capable of playing alone or in a two-man attack.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Randal Kolo Muani scored 11 goals in 54 games for PSG.

PSG reportedly want £43million to let Kolo Muani leave, with added bonuses - and with Villa having sold Jhon Duran, they could opt for another striker to challenge Ollie Watkins for minutes, whilst Newcastle could look to land him to rival Alexander Isak for game time on Tyneside.

Statistics courtesy of WhoScored. Correct as of 07-04-25.

Sign up to The GIVEMESPORT Report to get exclusive daily updates from Fabrizio Romano, Ben Jacobs, Dean Jones and Tom Bogert sent straight to your inbox.