Highlights Aston Villa are progressing in talks for Feyenoord defender Lutsharel Geertruida.

A deal remains ‘not easy’ for Villa, according to Fabrizio Romano.

Diego Carlos’ future could be key in their pursuit of the versatile Dutchman.

Aston Villa are advancing on a deal to sign Feyenoord defender Lutsharel Geertruida, transfer expert Fabrizio Romano has revealed.

The Birmingham outfit are progressing in talks for the highly sought-after Dutchman as they continue to hold discussions over his arrival this summer.

According to Romano, a deal for Geertruida remains ‘not easy’ for Villa, but is ‘still high’ on their list of priorities ahead of the new season.

Bundesliga outfit RB Leipzig are also interested in acquiring the versatile defender, who could soon become Unai Emery’s ninth signing of the summer transfer window.

The Champions League debutants have already confirmed deals for Amadou Onana, Ian Maatsen, Cameron Archer, Jaden Philogene, Samuel Iling-Junior, Lewis Dobbin, Enzo Barrenechea and Ross Barkley.

As the transfer window’s top spenders, Villa have been one of the busiest clubs on the market and could still bring in further reinforcements before the window closes on August 30.

Geertruida ‘High’ on Aston Villa List

Diego Carlos’ future ‘will be key’

According to Romano, Diego Carlos’ future at Aston Villa could be key in their pursuit of Geertruida this summer.

Writing on X, the Italian transfer insider suggested Fulham are now nearing a deal for Carlos, who looks set to leave Villa Park two years after joining from Sevilla:

A long-standing target for RB Leipzig, Geertruida has impressed with strong performances in the Eredivisie in recent seasons, attracting interest from several clubs around England and Europe.

The Rotterdam-born defender made 47 appearances for Feyenoord in all competitions last season, playing an array of positions across the back line under his former boss Arne Slot – now Liverpool manager.

According to Sky Germany journalist Florian Plettenberg, Geertruida’s move to the Premier League remains ‘the most realistic scenario’ this summer, despite both RB Leipzig and Paris Saint-Germain showing interest in the 11-cap Dutch international.

With less than 12 months remaining on his current deal with Feyenoord, Geertruida would be a welcome addition to Unai Emery’s squad ahead of a hectic fixture schedule next season.

Lutsharel Geertruida Stats (23/24 Eredivisie) Games 34 Goals 8 Assists 5 Pass success rate 91.6% Key passes per 90 1.2 Tackles per 90 1.4

Chalobah Eyed as Diego Carlos Replacement

Chelsea outcast could soon be on the move

Aston Villa are considering replacing Fulham-bound Diego Carlos with Chelsea outcast Trevoh Chalobah, journalist Matt Law has reported.

Unai Emery could soon make good use of the 25-year-old’s unfortunate situation at Stamford Bridge after Chalobah was left out of the Blues’ pre-season tour of the United States.

The Cobham graduate is deemed surplus to requirements at Chelsea and is expected to depart the club before the transfer window shuts, while forwards Romelu Lukaku, Armando Broja, and David Datro Fofana could also follow out the door soon.

Statistics courtesy of Whoscored and Transfermarkt. Correct as of 12-08-24.