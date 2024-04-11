Highlights Aston Villa President of Football Operations wants to bring Bologna forward Joshua Zirkzee to the club.

Super-agent Kia Joorabchian is said to be working on a deal to get the Serie A sensation to Villa Park.

Villa's transfer planning hinges on European competition outcome, as they aim high with potential new signings.

Much of the transfer planning at Aston Villa this summer depends on what European competition they will be playing in next season. It makes it hard to know which sort of players they should be going for, as different targets will have their own aims and ambitions. But what is for sure is that Villa are already plotting for all eventualities.

Villa are currently fifth in the Premier League, with goal difference being the only thing keeping them out of the top four. They are still in the fight for Champions League qualification, but could also end up in the Europa League should they finish fifth or indeed win the Europa Conference League. One player they could bring in if they make the Champions League is Bologna's Josh Zirkzee, according to Il Resto del Cartino (via Sport Witness).

Super Agent 'Working' on a Deal

But it depends on Champions League qualification

Well-renowned agent Kia Joorabchian, who counts Douglas Luiz and Philippe Coutinho among his clientele, is said to be working on a deal to bring Bologna forward Joshua Zirkzee to Aston Villa. That's according to the Italian media, who have reported several details about a possible move.

Villa and Monchi are said to be 'thinking about' a move for 22-year-old Zirkzee, who has been described as an "insane athlete" by journalist Ben Mattinson on X. The claret and blues' football chief Monchi knows the player from his time as sporting director of AS Roma, where he had unrivalled knowledge of the Italian football market.

Any potential swoop from Villa, who 'would like' to have the player, hinges on them finishing in the Premier League top four and qualifying for next season's Champions League. If they were to be successful, a move for the Bologna forward would reportedly set them back around €60-70m (£51.3m-£59.9m), while he would demand wages of €4m (£3.4m), which equates to £65,000-a-week.

How Joshua Zirkzee Compares to Ollie Watkins in 2023-24 Zirkzee Watkins Appearances 27 32 Goals 10 18 Assists 3 10 Overall rating 7.12 7.29

Tough Competition for Ollie Watkins

Villa striker Ollie Watkins would almost certainly welcome the new competition in his position. The duo have both hit double figures for their clubs so far this season, each with an average WhoScored rating above seven.

Speaking about his star striker in recent days, Villa boss Unai Emery was full of praise. He said: "Ollie is very involved in the new demands we have as a club and I have as a coach. To be in the national team, to be one of the best scorers in the Premier League — this is his motivation every day. To achieve it is through hard work. His wish to get something collectively and individually is very important for his career."

Watkins will be hoping to continue his fine form for Aston Villa, as they look to finish in the Premier League top four. They are also in the Europa Conference League quarter-finals and stand a strong chance of going on to win that competition this season. With the Euros coming up this summer, too, Watkins will be looking to impress Gareth Southgate ahead of the tournament.

Statistics from WhoScored.com. Correct as of 10-04-24.