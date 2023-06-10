Aston Villa could look to move for Arsenal left-back Kieran Tierney at Villa Park this summer, Daily Express journalist Ryan Taylor has told GIVEMESPORT.

The Villans will look to back head coach Unai Emery in the upcoming transfer window as they prepare for a campaign in the Europa Conference League next term.

Aston Villa transfer news – Kieran Tierney

According to The Times, Aston Villa will battle Newcastle United for the signature of Tierney this summer, who could leave Arsenal in the coming weeks.

The 26-year-old has fallen below Oleksandr Zinchenko in the pecking order at the Emirates Stadium and could be ready for a fresh challenge as the Villans and Magpies, both able to offer European football, jostle for his services.

Transfer insider Dean Jones has recently suggested to GIVEMESPORT that Newcastle could be an option for the £35m valued Tierney, who is searching for regular top-flight minutes.

With Ashley Young departing Villa Park at the end of the season, whilst Alex Moreno will miss the beginning of pre-season following a hamstring injury, Emery could add another left-back to his squad this summer.

Meanwhile in other Villa transfer news, Luca Digne could be convinced on a move to OGC Nice, whilst Strasbourg are keen to keep Morgan Samson at the French club following his loan this term.

And Taylor believes Villa could look to strengthen the full-back areas following recent developments in Emery’s playing squad.

What has Taylor said about Aston Villa and Tierney?

Taylor told GIVEMESPORT: “I still think it's slightly early on Tierney. I think it’s clear he's going to leave Arsenal, but it depends on the movements of other clubs, particularly Villa. I know they've been strongly linked and interested.

“Alex Moreno has suffered a hamstring injury, which will keep him out for a bit of pre-season. And then you've got Ashley Young going, which would probably indicate they'll look at cover in the full-back areas. Lucas Digne is someone who could potentially leave the club as well.”

Would Tierney be a good signing for Aston Villa?

Given the club’s only senior fit left-back is now Digne, Tierney could be an exceptional signing for Emery as Villa look to improve on this season’s impressive seventh-place finish.

The 37-cap Scotland international has made 91 Premier League appearances throughout his career, bagging three goals and registering nine assists, indicating that he can be productive in the final third and a solid defender.

And the former Celtic man is capable of driving the ball up the pitch, as shown by ranking in the top 18% of full-backs across Europe’s big five leagues as well as the Champions League and Europa League for progressive passes (5.15) and top 19% for progressive carries (2.89) per 90 mins over the last 365 days, according to FBref.

Therefore, Tierney will feel that at 26, he needs to play regular Premier League football and moving to Villa Park may not be out of the question.