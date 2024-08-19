Aston Villa's Lamare Bogarde has signed a new deal with the West Midlands club, amid interest from Nottingham Forest, according to Fabrizio Romano.

Bogarde spent the duration of the last two seasons on loan at Bristol Rovers, making 41 appearances for the League One side across the two campaigns. The 20-year-old was the subject of a bid from Forest back in June, as Nuno Espírito Santo's side attempted to pounce on the player's contractual situation.

However, Villa are now set to quash this outside interest, by tying the talented youngster down to a long-term deal. The defender is highly thought of, and thus may have been given assurances over a pathway into the first team as he's decided to commit his future to the club.

Bogarde Signs New Deal

Forest were keen on the starlet

Developing through Feyenoord's academy, Bogarde completed the switch to Birmingham in 2020 at the age of 16, joining Villa's youth set-up. Making his debut at 17 in January 2021 in an FA Cup tie against Liverpool, the Netherlands under-20 international has gone on to make six first team appearances thus far for the Villans.

Two successful temporary spells at Bristol Rovers have heightened his reputation in English football, with Nottingham Forest attempting to land the player described as 'incredible' earlier this summer. The centre-back, who can also play in midfield, signed a long-term contract back in 2022.

However, such is his stock in the game after impressing in League One, Villa have been forced to offer him a new and improved deal to fend off suitors like Forest. Writing on X, transfer guru Romano revealed that Bogarde has in fact put pen to paper on a new contract:

Unai Emery reportedly values Bogarde and has given him assurances that there will be a pathway to regular minutes in the first team in the near future. The possible departure of Diego Carlos at centre-back could create room at the heart of Emery's defence, while Douglas Luiz' exit earlier this summer may open opportunities in midfield.

Villa have rejected a bid from Fulham for Carlos, while West Ham are also eyeing the Brazilian.

Bogarde's League One Statistics 2023/24 Appearances 14 Minutes Played 761 Tackles Per 90 1.18 Interceptions Per 90 1.06 Fouls Drawn Per 90 2.24

Villa Looking At Gomez

They'll face competition from Fulham, Newcastle and Chelsea

While Bogarde may have a role to play in the future at Villa Park, in the immediate short-term it does appear that Emery and sporting director Monchi are targeting a more experienced defender to replace Carlos. The Midlanders are reportedly eyeing a move for Liverpool's Joe Gomez.

Gomez has fallen down the pecking order at Anfield, with Arne Slot said to be open to allowing the 27-year-old to leave this summer. The likes of Virgil van Dijk, Jarell Quansah and Ibrahima Konate are ahead of the former Charlton man in Slot's centre-back cohort, while opportunities at full-back are expected to be more rare this season. Villa are keen on the defender, although they face competition from the likes of Newcastle, Fulham and Chelsea for his signature.

All Statistics via FBRef - as of 19/08/2024