The France international is being targeted by Serie A side Roma in a switch which would see him return to the Stadio Olimpico for a second spell.

Digne was heavily linked with a move away from Villa Park during the summer transfer window.

Aston Villa star Lucas Digne could 'start getting battered' by the Villa Park faithful after journalist Dean Jones has provided GIVEMESPORT with an update on the Frenchman's future.

The left-back has played a key role in Unai Emery's Villans building on last season's qualification for the Europa Conference League by making a promising start to the campaign.

Lucas Digne

Digne could return to one of his former clubs in the coming months as, according to Italian media outlet Il Romanista, Roma sporting director Tiago Pinto has set his sights on luring Digne back to the Stadio Olimpico.

The report suggests the France international, who made 42 appearances during his previous spell with the Serie A giants, has been identified as a transfer target as Jose Mourinho's I Giallorossi prepare for Leonardo Spinazzola's potential departure.

But it may be difficult for Roma to tempt Digne away from Villa Park as his agent, Mikkel Beck, has revealed the defender was not interested in embarking on a fresh challenge during the summer window - despite attracting interest - as he is excited by the project on offer under Emery.

Transfer insider Jones recently told GIVEMESPORT that the Spanish tactician has performed a U-turn over his stance on the 30-year-old as he has gone on to become a key member of Villa's preferred XI after it initially looked like an exit was on the cards.

Reigning Serie A champions Napoli showed tentative interest in Digne before his excessive wage demands proved to be a major stumbling block in the summer, while he was understood to be close to reaching an agreement over personal terms ahead of a potential switch to Nice, only to remain in the Midlands.

Digne has been on Villa's books since sealing a move worth up to £25million from Premier League rivals Everton in January 2022, while he is among the club's highest earners thanks to his £120,000-per-week contract.

Aston Villa's highest earners Boubacar Kamara £150,000-per-week Clement Lenglet £150,000-per-week Youri Tielemans £150,000-per-week Moussa Diaby £130,000-per-week Lucas Digne £120,000-per-week Emiliano Martinez £120,000-per-week John McGinn £120,000-per-week All figures according to Capology

One mistake could lead to Villa fans turning against Digne - Dean Jones

Jones has warned that it would not come as a surprise if Villa fans began having doubts over Digne, who has made 12 appearances since the campaign got underway in August, if he becomes complacent after the international break.

But the respected journalist feels the ex-Everton man deserves credit after fighting through criticism coming from the Villa Park stands and speculation over his future to become one of the first names on the team sheet.

Jones told GIVEMESPORT:

"I was always careful to write him off at Aston Villa because I know how quickly things like this can turn around. When things are going well, like now, I also don't want to hype him up too much because we know that it can only take one mistake for him to start getting battered again and for people to start questioning whether he deserves to remain in the team or picking up on his flaws. "He does have some flaws, but he also has some real positives to his game. It's been impressive, given the way that some people were writing him off, that he has been able to just focus on his game, turn things around and become an important player for Villa this season."

Will Digne leave Villa in January?

Villa are in a strong negotiating position should Roma or any other suitors come forward during the winter transfer window as Digne's £120,000-per-week contract is not due to expire until the summer of 2026, according to Capology.

It means the Midlands outfit do not necessarily need to cash in on the full-back and, considering he has only missed nine minutes of the Premier League season, it is unlikely that Emery will sanction his exit unless a hugely lucrative offer is put on the table.

Digne has made a productive start to the campaign, with WhoScored data highlighting that he has won more aerial duels - on average - than any of his teammates in top flight action, while Ollie Watkins and Moussa Diaby are the only Villa men to register a greater number of assists.

Although Alex Moreno is waiting in the wings for an opportunity, having joined in a £13.3million deal from Real Betis midway through last season, he would not be an upgrade when Digne's current form is considered.

Digne, who has racked up 29 goal contributions in the Premier League, appears to be unlikely to head onto pastures new in the coming months.