Aston Villa now have a 'concrete possibility' of being able to appoint Monchi as the new sporting director at Villa Park as he is finding 'the right way' to negotiate his Sevilla exit, transfer expert Fabrizio Romano has exclusively told GIVEMESPORT.

The Villans are preparing to make a major change behind the scenes just a matter of weeks after boss Unai Emery led his side to European qualification.

Aston Villa latest news - Monchi

According to The Guardian, Villa are close to naming Monchi their new sporting director after succeeding in agreeing personal terms.

The report suggests Emery has been keen on reuniting with the 54-year-old, having previously worked with him at Sevilla, and he is now poised to swap La Liga for the Premier League.

It is understood that Villa have been in negotiations over the £1.7million release clause written into Monchi's Sevilla contract, while there is confidence that his three-month notice period will be waived.

The Midlands club's hierarchy set their sights on landing the Spaniard after Christian Purslow walked away from his chief executive role earlier this week.

Respected journalist Romano recently told GIVEMESPORT that Emery has been holding conversations with Monchi ahead of potentially joining him at Villa Park.

What has Fabrizio Romano said about Monchi?

Romano understands that Monchi is in discussions with Sevilla as he looks to sever ties with the Spanish giants in amicable fashion.

The Italian reporter believes there is a strong chance of the former Roma sporting director sealing a move to Villa in the coming days.

Romano told GIVEMESPORT: "He has to find the right way to part ways with Sevilla. It's also not easy for Monchi because he is a legend of the club.

"This is why there is a conversation to make things happen in the best way possible, but this is a concrete possibility."

Who are Villa looking to sign in the transfer market?

Monchi could be incredibly busy when he arrives at Villa as, according to FootballTransfers, they are keen on signing Manchester United winger Jadon Sancho.

The report suggests the Red Devils are willing to offload the England international, but his £60million price tag is proving to be a stumbling block.

Sancho is not the only Manchester United star who has worked his way onto Emery's radar as Villa are monitoring developments over Harry Maguire after he has fallen out of favour at Old Trafford.

Meanwhile, Villa have joined Liverpool and Wolverhampton Wanderers in the race for Borussia Monchengladbach defensive midfielder Manu Kone by registering their interest.

Villa have already completed their first signing of the summer as Youri Tielemans will head to the club upon the expiry of his Leicester City contract.