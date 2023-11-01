Highlights Jhon Duran has missed Aston Villa's last two Premier League fixtures against West Ham United and Luton Town.

Villans boss Unai Emery has insisted the Colombian was absent for the win against the Hatters due to a toe infection.

Duran showed signs of discontent by deleting all Villa-related pictures from his social media account.

Aston Villa star Jhon Duran's lack of involvement in recent matches 'does seem like a huge coincidence' after reports of a spat with boss Unai Emery have surfaced, as journalist Dean Jones has told GIVEMESPORT why the duo clashed at Villa Park.

Although the Villans were not afraid to splash the cash during the summer, with Moussa Diaby becoming their club-record arrival thanks to a £51.9million switch from Bayer Leverkusen, they did not recruit a new striker.

That is because Duran completed a £18million move from Major League Soccer franchise Chicago Fire during the winter window, providing competition for Ollie Watkins, but he has not been named in the matchday squad for the Premier League wins over West Ham United and Luton Town.

Duran recovering from injury amid bust-up speculation

Duran has been forced onto the sidelines after suffering a toe infection, according to Birmingham Live, meaning he has not been involved since making a late substitute appearance during the comfortable Europa Conference League group stage win over AZ Alkmaar.

The report suggests Emery refused to put a timescale on when the 19-year-old, who is preparing to enter the final 18 months of his £30,000-per-week contract at the turn of the year, could return to contention as his side prepare to take on Nottingham Forest, AZ Alkmaar and Fulham before the November international break.

Duran's spell out of action comes after it emerged he is not pleased with how he is being treated by the Spanish tactician, while he deleted all pictures related to Villa from his social media account after failing to even secure a place on the bench for the win against West Ham earlier this month.

Jhon Duran's senior club career in numbers Club Appearances Goals Assists Yellow cards Sent off Envigado 47 9 4 21 1 Chicago Fire 28 8 6 6 1 Aston Villa 24 4 0 3 0 All statistics according to Transfermarkt

Emery has admitted that he asked the Colombian about his online activity, only to be told it was 'not really relevant' as he focuses on making improvements to his game behind the scenes at Bodymoor Heath.

The ex-Villarreal chief has also insisted that he has not been involved in a bust-up with Duran after he has been starved of regular action during the early stages of the campaign.

The frontman has made an impact when offered the opportunity, having found the back of the net four times in just 305 minutes of action, but he is still searching for his first Premier League start of the season.

Jones is not sure whether to believe Duran is currently on the treatment table as it has come at a time when rumours of a rift with Emery have surfaced.

The transfer insider believes Villa's head coach, who has led his side to 26 wins from 43 matches, will not allow the South American to step out of line.

Jones told GIVEMESPORT:

"It does seem like a huge coincidence for Duran to be missing at this particular moment in time. But I also think that this kind of goes hand-in-hand with Emery's hardline management standards. "I think that he will have set out very clearly to the players what he expects of them in terms of their behaviours on and off the pitch. If you don't adhere to that, I genuinely think you're going to be struggling to win him over."

Villa in battle to sign £45m long-term target

Villa will be among the frontrunners to land Nico Williams if he becomes available during the winter window, according to 90min, but Athletic Bilbao are confident that he will end speculation over his future by penning a new contract.

The report suggests the Villans have been joined by Arsenal, Liverpool, Tottenham Hotspur, Bayern Munich and Juventus in waiting in the wings for the 21-year-old, who is due to enter the final six months of his current agreement at the turn of the year.

Although Villa attempted to acquire Williams in January, he snubbed the opportunity to embark on a fresh challenge despite Emery being willing to activate his £45million release clause and put a long-term deal worth more than £120,000-per-week on the table.

Athletic Bilbao president Jon Uriarte has claimed the winger should snub advances from his suitors as remaining with his current employers would be 'best for his career'.

While transfer insider Jones recently told GIVEMESPORT that Williams is intrigued by the project on offer at Villa Park, he conceded it will be difficult to persuade him to walk away from his boyhood club in the coming months.