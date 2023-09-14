Highlights Aston Villa boss Unai Emery is expected to hand Clement Lenglet his debut if Diego Carlos is unable to feature.

The France international joined the Villans on a season-long loan from La Liga giants Barcelona during the summer transfer window.

Lenglet was an unused substitute during Villa's defeat to Liverpool just before the international break.

Aston Villa star Clement Lenglet is in line to make his debut when Crystal Palace head to Villa Park this weekend after an 'interesting' development, journalist Dean Jones has told GIVEMESPORT.

Unai Emery's Villans will look to head into their first Europa Conference League group stage clash, which comes in the form of a trip to Legia Warsaw next Thursday, by bagging three points against Roy Hodgson's south Londoners.

Aston Villa latest news - Clement Lenglet

According to MailOnline, Villa boss Emery sealed the loan acquisition of Lenglet as he looked to bolster his options following Tyrone Mings' long-term injury on the opening day of the season.

The report suggests the Spanish tactician felt being able to draft the central defender in from La Liga giants Barcelona for the season, having already seen him make 35 appearances during a temporary spell with Premier League rivals Tottenham Hotspur last term, was too good an opportunity to turn down.

It is understood that Villa beat Spurs to Lenglet's services as Italian journalist Rudy Galetti recently told GIVEMESPORT that the north Londoners held discussions with his parent club over making a permanent switch for in the region of £10million.

Although the France international has been forced to be patient since heading to the Midlands, having been an unused substitute for the 3-0 defeat to Liverpool before the international break, he could be thrown into the starting line-up against Crystal Palace.

That is because fellow centre-back Diego Carlos was forced off with an injury at Anfield and, although Emery confirmed he would not be on the sidelines for a significant period, there are doubts over whether he will be able to feature from the start on Saturday.

What has Dean Jones said about Lenglet?

Jones believes Lenglet is in pole position to be named as Carlos' replacement in Villa's starting line-up if the Brazilian is not fully fit ahead of facing Crystal Palace this weekend.

But the respected journalist has warned that Carlos' absence would come as a big blow for the Villans as it would force Emery to tinker with his backline once again.

Jones told GIVEMESPORT:

"It definitely gives Lenglet a chance to come in now and make his bow, so that will be interesting. But having Diego Carlos out is obviously not ideal, given that they're also without Tyrone Mings at the moment. Emery has had to try various things along his backline already this season. There has been a lot of experimentation, which you really don't want in the early stages of the season. He had to recover from the Mings issue, tried a back four and then he has been playing the three with Pau Torres, Ezri Konsa and Carlos. Now he's having to try something else, potentially, by bringing Lenglet into that. All the time, you've got players adapting to play with new people, speaking different languages, and you've got the new fit within the team. Pau Torres obviously found it difficult in his first outing or so. He's wanting to start getting settled in that Villa team now. All the time he is having to change defensive partners, it's just not helping to build that solidity."

Why Lenglet is the perfect replacement for Carlos

Having joined Villa in a deal worth £26million from Sevilla last year, according to Sky Sports, Carlos' stint in the Midlands could not have got off to a worse start.

The South American ruptured his achilles tendon just a matter of weeks after his arrival, which severely hampered his progress in his new surroundings.

Carlos' lay-off resulted in him being restricted to just 205 minutes of action during the 2022/23 campaign, and statistics highlight that Lenglet averaged better defensive numbers per 90 minutes while he was with an under-performing Tottenham side.

Clement Lenglet and Diego Carlos' statistical averages per 90 minutes last season Clement Lenglet Diego Carlos Tackles 1.70 0.43 Blocks 1.16 0.87 Interceptions 0.80 0.43 Clearances 3.04 0.87 Pass completion percentage 86.7 78.9 All statistics according to FBref

The figures emphasise that Lenglet, who is earning £150,000-per-week over the course of his loan spell at Villa Park, is more than capable of filling in for Carlos if he is unable to feature against Crystal Palace this weekend.

The 28-year-old has also made more than 50 appearances in European competitions, meaning he could be a healthy option to have as Emery's charges look to go deep into the Europa Conference League after it gets underway next week.