Highlights Youri Tielemans is facing up to an issue just a matter of months into his Aston Villa career.

The central midfielder became the Villans' joint-highest earner when he joined following the expiry of his Leicester City contract during the summer.

Tielemans is still searching for his first Premier League start of the season after failing to break into the forefront of head coach Unai Emery's plans.

Aston Villa star Youri Tielemans is facing a 'big problem' after his summer move to Villa Park has not gone to plan, transfer insider Dean Jones has told GIVEMESPORT.

The central midfielder was among the fresh faces to link-up with the Villans as head coach Unai Emery spent more than £80million on reinforcements ahead of the September 1 deadline.

Tielemans has already shown signs of unhappiness at Villa as, according to Belgian media outlet DH, he admitted to holding showdown talks with Emery after being left frustrated by a lack of game time in his new surroundings.

Having moved across the Midlands following the expiry of his £120,000-per-week contract at Leicester City during the summer, he has informed the Villans chief that he made the switch with the intention of being a key man in the heart of midfield.

But Tielemans is still searching for his first Premier League start of the season, having been restricted to just 134 minutes in the competition, as he has failed to dislodge Boubacar Kamara, Douglas Luiz or captain John McGinn from Emery's preferred starting line-up.

Respected journalist Ben Jacobs recently told GIVEMESPORT that the Belgium international may have to consider his future as he looks to nail down a place in his country's squad ahead of Euro 2024, opening the possibility for a quickfire exit from Villa Park.

Although Tielemans has found opportunities difficult to come by, he is still Villa's joint-highest earner after penning a £150,000-per-week deal upon his arrival.

Aston Villa's highest earners Youri Tielemans £150,000-per-week Boubacar Kamara £150,000-per-week Clement Lenglet £150,000-per-week Moussa Diaby £130,000-per-week Lucas Digne £120,000-per-week Emiliano Martinez £120,000-per-week John McGinn £120,000-per-week All figures according to Spotrac

Tielemans may have 'misunderstood' role on offer at Villa - Dean Jones

Jones believes Tielemans may have expected to play a more prominent role in Villa's Premier League campaign when he initially signed on the dotted line, which has led to disappointment when that has not come to fruition.

The reputable journalist feels the former Monaco man, who cost Leicester £40million when he first headed onto English soil four years ago, is facing a major dilemma with Euro 2024 on the horizon.

Jones told GIVEMESPORT:

"I don't know if he misunderstood what his role was going to be at Aston Villa. I don't know whether the whole thing was missold to him. "But my understanding is that he was, first and foremost, being brought in as a squad player who would have to earn his way into that starting XI because it's one of their strongest areas of the pitch. "That's going to take time because there was no chance that Tielemans, if Villa were playing well, was going to walk straight into that team. That's his big problem."

Will Tielemans push to leave Villa in January?

Although Tielemans was in the starting line-up for Belgium's Euro 2024 qualification win over Azerbaijan during the most recent international break, he was an unused substitute for their 5-0 thumping of Estonia a matter of days later.

That highlights the 26-year-old, who got his hands on the FA Cup trophy and Community Shield during his time on Leicester's books, is not necessarily at the forefront of Red Devils chief Domenico Tedesco's plans and more regular game time at club level may be necessary to convince him.

But Tielemans is unlikely to secure a move just a matter of months after heading to Villa as he agreed a four-year contract, meaning his current employers are in a strong negotiating position and not under pressure to sanction his exit.

As a result, he will have to work hard behind the scenes at Bodymoor Heath and take advantage of the opportunities coming his way in the Europa Conference League as he looks to battle his way into the Midlands outfit's best XI.

Villa set to suffer blow in pursuit of Emery transfer target

Emery may have to go back to the drawing board when it comes to attempting to bolster his attacking options in the coming months as, according to Spanish sources, Athletic Bilbao are close to convincing Villa target Nico Williams to pen a new contract.

The report suggests the winger, who has registered four assists in his first five La Liga appearances of the season, is expected to sign a deal which includes a lower release clause ahead of the transfer window reopening for business at the turn of the year despite also gaining interest from Paris Saint-Germain, Barcelona and Real Madrid.

Villa have been looking to pounce as Williams' current agreement with Bilbao, which allows him to pocket close to £60,000-per-week, is due to expire next summer.

The Villans are long-term admirers of the 21-year-old, with talkSPORT reporter Alex Crook previously telling GIVEMESPORT that he is an 'exciting talent' and a summer move would have made sense.