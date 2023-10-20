Highlights Aston Villa attacking midfielder Nicolo Zaniolo is currently under investigation for illegal betting, which could have an impact on Unai Emery's January transfer plans.

The Villans are expecting the Italy international to still be available for their match against West Ham United on Sunday.

Zaniolo's lawyer Gianluca Tognozzi is maintaining his innocence, meaning he is seeking acquittal.

Aston Villa star Nicolo Zaniolo's involvement in a betting investigation has come as a major 'blow' at Villa Park, and transfer insider Dean Jones has told GIVEMESPORT how the setback could impact boss Unai Emery's plans for the January window.

The 24-year-old was among the fresh faces to head to the Midlands as more than £80million was spent on improving the Villans' squad during the summer after qualifying for the Europa Conference League and showing clear signs of progress.

But having already seen Juventus midfielder Nicolo Fagioli receive a seven-month ban from the Italian football federation for breaching gambling rules, Zaniolo is at risk of being hit with a suspension.

Zaniolo lawyer pleads innocence ahead of West Ham clash

Villa are expecting Zaniolo to be available to face West Ham United on Sunday, according to MailOnline, despite being set to undergo questioning by authorities about his involvement in an illegal betting scandal.

The report suggests the attacking midfielder, who pulled out of the Italy squad during the international break as a result of being interviewed by investigators at the team's training base near Florence, has held talks with Villans officials and resumed training ahead of the Premier League clash.

Gianluca Tognozzi, Zaniolo's lawyer, has insisted his client has not broken gambling guidelines - meaning he will seek acquittal - while he is not on course to be banned for a significant period.

The investigation comes just two months after Villa forked out a £4.25million loan fee to lure the former Roma man away from Turkish outfit Galatasaray for the season, while his move will become permanent for £19.2million - plus a further £13.2million in potential add-ons - if certain criteria within the deal are met during his time in the Midlands.

Nicolo Zaniolo's senior club career in numbers Club Appearances Goals Assists Yellow cards Sent off Roma 128 24 18 39 3 Galatasaray 12 5 1 1 1 Aston Villa 9 0 0 2 0 Virtus Entella 7 0 0 3 0 Inter Milan 0 0 0 0 0 All statistics according to Transfermarkt

Respected reporter Jones recently told GIVEMESPORT that Zaniolo has already shown that he is an upgrade on Philippe Coutinho during the early stages of his Villa Park career, while Emery is the perfect boss to get the best out of him.

The talisman has made nine appearances in his new surroundings, starting three of Villa's last four Premier League fixtures ahead of West Ham's visit this weekend, but is still waiting for his first goal contribution.

Jones doubts that Villa have already met the threshold to trigger Zaniolo's permanent move from Galatasaray, meaning his time with Emery's charges will not be extended if he is forced to spend a significant period on the sidelines as a result of the betting investigation.

The reputable journalist understands that the Villans will not hesitate in replacing the livewire in the transfer market if he is banned, but the club are impressed with his impact since arriving and are remaining optimistic that he will be acquitted.

Jones told GIVEMESPORT:

"I don't think that Zaniolo would have met any of the figures that mean Villa have to now go through with that signing. But they do like him, so it's still a blow that Zaniolo is even in this situation. "I think there is hope that he doesn't get caught up for too long in this investigation. They're being very cautious and slow about rushing into any statements or any talk about what happens long-term because they want Zaniolo to be part of their plans. "If he can't be, they'll definitely replace him in the squad. But, at the moment, they're trying to be optimistic about the situation."

Villa set to open contract talks with £100k-a-week star

Villa are planning to hold discussions over fresh terms with Leon Bailey and his representatives, according to Football Insider, with talks expected to get underway in the coming months.

The report suggests the Villans are ready to put an extended contract on the table to protect his transfer value despite Emery being wary of potential injury problems after the Jamaica international, who has scored four goals and registered a further two assists in just 580 minutes of action this season, has spent spells on the sidelines due to various issues.

Bailey is due to enter the final 18 months of his £100,000-per-week deal at the turn of the year, leading to concerns that suitors could head to the negotiating table and attempt to sign him on the cheap in the upcoming transfer windows.

Read more: Leander Dendoncker now in 'similar situation to Tielemans' at Aston Villa

Sunday People chief sports writer Neil Moxley recently told GIVEMESPORT that the winger will not be heading through the exit door in January as he is viewed as the perfect alternative option to summer acquisition Moussa Diaby.

But it comes after the Villans were initially willing to offload Bailey for in excess of £20million during the summer, which led to Saudi Pro League big-spenders Al-Nassr showing interest as it became clear that his future was up in the air.

The 26-year-old has been on Villa's books since sealing a £25million switch from Bundesliga giants Bayer Leverkusen two years ago, but he has struggled to nail down a starting spot and suffered spells out-of-form.