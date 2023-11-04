Highlights Aston Villa boss Unai Emery has helped Leon Bailey to rediscover the potent form he produced while on Bayer Leverkusen's books.

The winger is set to be rewarded for his early season exploits with a new contract which will extend his stay at Villa Park.

Villa's change of heart comes after they were initially willing to sell Bailey during the summer transfer window.

Aston Villa boss Unai Emery's man-management style has been 'particularly impressive' after getting the best out of Leon Bailey, and journalist Dean Jones has told GIVEMESPORT why the Jamaican has enjoyed an upturn in form.

Having shown ambition in the summer window by shattering the club's transfer record with the £51.9million acquisition of Moussa Diaby from Bayer Leverkusen, the Villans have built on qualifying for the Europa Conference League by enjoying a promising start to the campaign.

Although Diaby's arrival could have spelt the end of Bailey's Villa career, having also made the same journey from Leverkusen after a £25million deal was rubber-stamped two years ago, he has gone from strength to strength.

Bailey set to secure fresh terms at Villa

Villa are preparing to hand Bailey a new contract in the coming months, according to Football Insider, after they have turned their attentions towards protecting his value ahead of the transfer window reopening at the turn of the year.

The report suggests the winger, who is due to enter the final 18 months of his £100,000-per-week deal in January, is set to be rewarded after proving to be a reliable option when the Villans are going in search of a goal.

Bailey has been in scintillating form since the campaign got underway, finding the back of the net six times and providing a further four assists for his teammates despite being restricted to 725 minutes of game time and spending extensive periods on the bench.

Leon Bailey's senior club career in numbers Club Appearances Goals Assists Yellow cards Sent off Bayer Leverkusen 156 39 26 16 2 Genk 77 15 21 10 1 Aston Villa 68 12 10 10 0 All statistics according to Transfermarkt

Sunday People chief sports writer Neil Moxley recently told GIVEMESPORT that Emery will not contemplate selling the 26-year-old as his pace makes him the ideal alternative option to Diaby, while he causes plenty of problems for defenders.

But it comes just a matter of months after Villa were willing to offload Bailey for in excess of £20million during the summer, with Saudi Pro League big-spenders Al-Nassr showing interest when it became clear his future was up in the air.

The Midlands outfit's stance has altered after this has already become his most prolific campaign since heading to Villa Park, with his previous best tally of five goals coming last term.

Jones believes Emery deserves plenty of credit for helping Bailey rediscover his attacking threat as he has previously shown a willingness to kick up a stink when things are not going his way.

The transfer insider feels the Spanish tactician's man-management style has paid off when it has come to attempting to improve the wide-man's numbers in the final third of the pitch.

Jones told GIVEMESPORT:

"I think getting a tune out of Leon Bailey is particularly impressive because there has been a tendency throughout his career to perhaps throw his toys out of the pram when things don't go well. "He thinks highly of himself, there's no doubt about that. But I think that the worry has always been whether he can walk the walk as well as talk the talk. "I think we're finally seeing him do that at Aston Villa. A large part of the credit for that has to go to Unai Emery's management of him and the management of the squad."

Villa in battle to recruit £45m winger

Villa will be among the sides at the front of the queue to land Nico Williams if he becomes available at the turn of the year, according to 90min, but Athletic Bilbao are increasingly optimistic that he will snub a fresh challenge and pen a new contract instead.

The report suggests Arsenal, Liverpool, Tottenham Hotspur, Bayern Munich and Juventus have joined the Villans in plotting a move for the 21-year-old, who is due to enter the final six months of his current agreement when the January window opens for business.

Although Villa attempted to secure Williams' services earlier this year, he pushed back the opportunity to link up with Emery's charges despite there being a willingness to activate his £45million release clause and put a long-term deal worth more than £120,000-per-week on the table.

Transfer insider Jones recently told GIVEMESPORT that the winger is intrigued by the project on offer at Villa Park, but conceded it will be difficult to persuade him to walk away from his boyhood club in the coming months.

Athletic Bilbao president Jon Uriarte has claimed Williams should reject advances from his suitors as remaining with his current employers would be 'best for his career'.