Highlights Aston Villa have been handed a major boost as boss Unai Emery has committed his long-term future to the club by signing a new contract.

The Spaniard has put pen-to-paper in the aftermath of leading the Villans to Champions League qualification ahead of next season.

Emery has insisted that he is pleased to have been rewarded with fresh terms by the Villa hierarchy.

Unai Emery has delighted Aston Villa fans by signing a new long-term contract after what has been an outstanding and historic season for the club.

The Spaniard took charge of the Villans in 2022, succeeding Steven Gerrard, who had a torrid time at Villa Park. Emery catapulted the club from 17th and relegation-threatened to seventh by the end of the 2022/23 campaign.

Last season was even more impressive as they reached the semi-finals of the UEFA Europa Conference League before they were knocked out by Olympiacos. Villa also secured a top-four finish in the Premier League and a place in the continent's premier competition for the first time in 41 years.

Emery Pleased to Extend Villa Park Tenure

Spanish tactician puts pen-to-paper on new long-term contract

Villa will hope this is just the beginning of their journey competing at the pinnacle of club football under Emery as they confirmed the Spaniard has signed a new long-term deal on Monday. The new contract will take his tenure until the summer of 2029.

The former Arsenal chief believes his and the Villans' ambitions are firmly aligned, as he told the club website:

“I am very happy to take this step and the responsibility of leading this club. Since I came to Villa with Wes (Edens) and Nassef (Sawiris), we always found the best environment and structure to develop a project with the highest ambition. “All the football structure with Monchi and Damian (Vidagany) and the owners, we share the same vision and same goals. “There’s great chemistry in Aston Villa. And the element of the fans’ support also makes the difference to feel like home. We are really excited to continue this journey with no limits to our dreams.”

Emery has had a previous stint in the Premier League with Arsenal, while he has also had a spell in France with Paris Saint-Germain. However, it is at Villa where he has evidently found himself most at home and has cultivated an ambitious, united and tactically astute squad.

Barkley Edging Towards Becoming First Signing of Summer

Villans preparing to hand midfielder return to familiar surroundings

Elsewhere, Villa are rumoured to be closing in on a deal to sign Luton Town midfielder Ross Barkley. The 30-year-old, who had a previous spell at Villa Park on loan from Chelsea in the 2020/21 season, has been a standout performer for the Hatters.

Despite a disappointing 18th-placed finish in the Premier League, the central midfielder was one of very few shining lights for Luton last term. He scored five goals and registered four assists in 32 Premier League games under Rob Edwards.

Now, it has been reported he is set to return to Aston Villa. According to Football Insider, the former England international has agreed a two-year contract with an option of a further year. The report also goes on to suggest there will be no transfer fee due to a relegation clause in his contract.

During his previous stint at Villa Park, while on loan from Chelsea, Barkley scored three goals and registered one assist in 24 appearances across all competitions.