Aston Villa star Youri Tielemans is not 'guaranteed a free pass' into Unai Emery's side, as Sunday People chief sports writer Neil Moxley has provided GIVEMESPORT with an update on the Belgium international at Villa Park.

Although the Villans are preparing for a return to Premier League action this weekend, when they will host last season's Europa Conference League winners West Ham United, Tielemans has cast doubt over his future.

Tielemans has set his sights on making a quickfire exit from Villa, according to Football Insider, as a falling out with Emery has resulted in him being intent on moving onto pastures new when the winter window opens for business at the turn of the year.

The report suggests the central midfielder, who only joined the Villans when he penned a £150,000-per-week contract following the expiry of his Leicester City deal in the summer, is unhappy with his lack of game time and has told those close to him that he is desperate to embark on a fresh challenge.

Despite heading across the Midlands having already made 151 Premier League appearances for his former employers, Tielemans has struggled to work his way into the forefront of Emery's plans and is still searching for his first domestic start of the season.

A lack of regular minutes on the pitch has resulted in the 26-year-old holding showdown talks with Emery, while unrest behind the scenes has caught the attention of two La Liga sides who are willing to offer a route out of Villa Park.

It is understood that Atletico Madrid and Real Sociedad are closely monitoring Tielemans' situation ahead of the January transfer window, although his lengthy contract and price tag could prove to be major stumbling blocks ahead of a potential switch to Spain.

Reputable reporter Ben Jacobs recently told GIVEMESPORT that the former Monaco man may have to consider his future as he looks to nail down a place in Belgium's squad ahead of Euro 2024.

Moxley believes Tielemans has been made to pay for being unable to rediscover his best form after moving into new surroundings, with Villa already having a number of options in the heart of their midfield.

Although the respected journalist feels the summer arrival was confident of playing a significant role in claret and blue, he admits more regular action will not be handed to him on a plate.

Moxley told GIVEMESPORT:

"Certainly, in the last 12 months, his form has dipped. There's no question about that. He has come into a Villa side where there is a degree of strength in the engine room. "You've got Jacob Ramsey, John McGinn, Douglas Luiz, Leander Dendoncker and Boubacar Kamara. There are four or five players in there who can already play in that role. "It's not as if he is guaranteed a free pass into the side, so I think it has, given his comments, surprised him."

Will Tielemans leave Aston Villa in January?

Transfer insider Dean Jones recently told GIVEMESPORT that Tielemans may not be on Villa's books for much longer as his selfish attitude does not match the atmosphere Emery is attempting to create behind the scenes.

The ex-Anderlecht talisman has been limited to just 513 minutes of action since the campaign got underway in August, with only four starts being handed to him along the way, and there is no doubt that he will be seeking more regular game time as he bids to compete in Euro 2024.

Tielemans is Villa's joint-highest earner, alongside Kamara and loanee Clement Lenglet, and it would make business sense to cash in if he is not going to become a key component in Emery's side ahead of the mid-season transfer window.

Statistics highlight that he has been in underwhelming form, despite costing Leicester £40million when he turned a loan move into a permanent agreement after heading to the Premier League for the first time in his career, and the Spanish tactician has been making the right call by prioritising handing the likes of Kamara, Luiz and McGinn starting berths ahead of Tielemans.

Youri Tielemans' ranking vs Aston Villa teammates in the Premier League this season Key passes per game =13th Interceptions per game =13th Tackles per game 14th Clearances per game =14th Shots per game 17th Average match rating 18th All statistics according to WhoScored

Unai Emery's transfer targets

Emery appears to have set his sights on dipping into the Championship for acquisitions as, according to The Mail on Sunday, Villa are looking to raid Norwich City for Jonathan Rowe.

The report suggests the Midlands outfit are facing competition from Crystal Palace after the attacking midfielder, who has chalked up nine goal contributions during the early stages of the campaign, heightened interest by scoring on his England under-21s debut against Serbia last week.

Rowe has entered the final two years of his contract at Norwich, which could result in Villa seeing January as the ideal opportunity to pounce and offer a route into the Premier League.