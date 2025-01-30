Aston Villa could reportedly look to sign Chelsea star Joao Felix in a late swoop in the January transfer window - with the Villans undergoing a potential huge change in the lead up to the deadline, amid reports suggesting that Ollie Watkins and Jhon Duran could leave the club.

Felix joined the Blues from Atletico Madrid over the summer, seeing former teammate Conor Gallagher move in the opposite direction - however, he hasn't had a lot of game time this season. Felix has been a huge part of Chelsea's Europa Conference League campaign with four goals in five games, and so his match fitness is still sharp - but a lack of Premier League minutes means that he could come directly into Villa's setup.

Report: Villa 'Leading Chase' for Joao Felix

The Villans have been busy in the final few days of the window

The report by talkSPORT states that Villa are leading the chase to prise Felix away from Stamford Bridge, despite only joining the club in the summer.

Joao Felix's Premier League statistics - Chelsea squad ranking Stats Output Squad rank Appearances 12 =13th Assists 1 =8th Goals 1 =8th Shots Per Game 1.7 4th Key Passes Per Game 0.5 =11th Match rating 6.52 =14th

talkSPORT sources have stated that the attacker is unhappy with his game time in the capital, starting just three of a possible 23 games under Enzo Maresca in the Premier League so far this season.

That unhappiness has opened the door to a potential late exit in the January transfer window, and with Unai Emery being a huge admirer of the star, 'loving' his talents by also trying to sign him before his move to Chelsea, that puts them in the race.

Chelsea were thought to be on the trail of Duran, but with reports on Wednesday evening suggesting that the Colombian is on his way to Saudi Pro League side Al-Nassr, that could give Villa the funds to sign Felix - especially if Watkins makes a move to title challengers Arsenal.

The centre-forward joined Chelsea on a loan deal in the 2022/23 season, scoring four goals in 16 Premier League appearances as the club suffered under Graham Potter and Frank Lampard towards the end of the campaign - but a fruitful loan spell at Barcelona last year saw him notch double figures in all competitions. His qualities have seen him dubbed as 'world-class' by Sky Sports in the past, and his talents are obvious.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Joao Felix has nine goals in 45 caps for Portugal's national team.

Felix, for his struggles in London and his slightly underwhelming stint at Atletico, Felix is still only 25 and has immeasurable experience at the top level - and with Emery's ability to improve players under his tutelage, it could be the rebirth of the 45-time Portugal cap.

Statistics courtesy of WhoScored. Correct as of 30-01-25.

Sign up to The GIVEMESPORT Report to get exclusive daily updates from Fabrizio Romano, Ben Jacobs, Dean Jones and Tom Bogert sent straight to your inbox.