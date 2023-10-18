Highlights Aston Villa midfielders Leander Dendoncker and Youri Tielemans find themselves in a similar situation at Villa Park.

Unai Emery has several options to choose from in the middle of the park.

The duo have played their part in the Villans' early Europa Conference League games.

Aston Villa’s Leander Dendoncker finds himself in a “similar situation” to Youri Tielemans, as Sunday People Chief Sports Writer Neil Moxley provides GIVEMESPORT with his view on the midfield situation at Villa Park.

Dendoncker struggling for minutes alongside teammate

Villa confirmed the signing of Wolverhampton Wanderers’ Dendoncker on transfer deadline day of 2022. The West Midlands outfit agreed a £13m fee as the Belgian moved from Wolverhampton to Birmingham.

Having operated either in a midfield two or three alongside Joao Moutinho and Ruben Neves, Dendoncker had gained plenty of experience heading to the second city. However, the 28-year-old struggles to get minutes under his belt at Villa Park, with Emery favouring alternative options in the centre.

The Spanish head coach has typically used a midfield trio of Boubacar Kamara, Douglas Luiz and John McGinn, whilst alternatives like Jacob Ramsey have featured when fit. It leaves Dendoncker with limited opportunities to earn minutes for Emery’s side. The Europa Conference League should offer the Belgium international a chance to prove himself on the continent, but appearances in the Premier League are scarce.

During the summer market, Villa confirmed the signing of Dendoncker’s international teammate Tielemans. The former Leicester City star left the King Power Stadium at the end of his contract, arriving at Villa on a free transfer.

Expectations were high for the 26-year-old, who established himself as a key player during the Foxes’ recent period of success, bagging a stunning winner in their FA Cup final victory over Chelsea in 2021. But Tielemans has failed to break the Kamara, McGinn, Luiz axis and has found his starts limited to the Europa Conference League and the Villans’ short-lived Carabao Cup campaign.

Journalist Dean Jones recently told GIVEMESPORT that the midfielder is frustrated at Villa Park, having broken his silence on his lack of minutes last month. Therefore, Dendoncker and Tielemans must consider their futures if opportunities are scarce before the winter transfer window.

Leander Dendoncker - season-by season Premier League stats Season Appearances Goals Assists Yellow cards 2018-19 19 2 0 1 2019-20 38 4 0 5 2020-21 33 1 0 4 2021-22 30 2 2 4 2022-23 24 0 0 0 2023-24 2 0 0 0 Stats according to Transfermarkt

Moxley has suggested that Dendoncker could operate as a centre-back, having deputised there during his successful Wolves days. However, the journalist wonders whether the reported £90,000 per-week earner has “fallen victim” to the Kamara, Luiz and McGinn axis. He told GIVEMESPORT:

“With Dendoncker, again, it’s a similar situation to Tielemans. Dendoncker did well at Wolves. He played in holding midfield alongside Ruben Neves whenever veteran Joao Moutinho, who I loved watching play, couldn't seem to manage two or three games in a week. He also deputised at centre-back, and I quite like him at centre-half. Villa have played him as a holding midfielder and, interestingly, in the performance that Villa fans seem to cling to as being one of the best seen at Villa Park for a couple of decades in the 3-0 win over Newcastle United, he played in midfield and had a good game. I wonder whether he's fallen victim to the Kamara, McGinn, Luiz axis that's proved such a boom to Villa.”

Aston Villa transfer news

Sources in Spain (via The Hard Tackle) report that La Liga duo Atletico Madrid and Real Sociedad are interested in securing Tielemans’ signature. The midfielder remains unhappy at Villa Park and could seek an exit during the winter transfer window.

Financial demands could be an issue for the Spanish clubs, with a loan move potentially on the cards. Atletico remain interested in Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg, hinting they are hunting for a defensive-minded operator in the middle, potentially giving Sociedad the edge in the race for Tielemans’ services.

Turkish outlet Takvim reported that Dendoncker had attracted interest from Super Lig giants Fenerbahce. Villa valued the midfielder at £13m but failed to secure a move out of Villa Park following the closure of the Turkish transfer window last month. However, interest in Dendoncker’s services could make a winter exit from the West Midlands viable.

