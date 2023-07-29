Aston Villa’s mercurial winger “hasn’t really delivered” since arriving at Villa Park, Daily Express journalist Ryan Taylor has suggested to GIVEMESPORT.

Unai Emery has made several additions to strengthen his Villans squad ahead of the side’s participation in this season’s Conference League.

Aston Villa transfer news – Latest

Having secured a seventh-place finish in last season’s Premier League, Emery hopes to go one step further and break the Premier League’s established top-six this term.

The Spanish head coach will also aim to make headway in this season’s Conference League, having seen Premier League outfit West Ham United emerge triumphant in June.

Emery has already been provided with the board’s backing in the transfer market, having seen his squad strengthened across the park.

The Villans moved early to secure the signing of free-agent midfielder Youri Tielemans, who left relegated Leicester City at the end of his contract at the King Power Stadium this summer.

Villarreal and Spain centre-back Pau Torres was the next to arrive for a reported £31.5m, reuniting with former manager Emery, who steered the La Liga outfit to a famous Europa League triumph in 2021.

And Bayer Leverkusen winger Moussa Diaby has put pen to paper at Villa Park for a reported £51.9m, becoming Villa’s club-record signing.

The Frenchman’s arrival could put Jamaican international Leon Bailey, who arrived from the same club for a fee of £25m in the summer of 2021, under pressure.

Bailey has produced just 12 goal contributions in 54 appearances for Villa, hardly setting the world alight, and could now find himself replaced by Diaby in Emery’s starting XI.

Transfer insider Dean Jones has suggested to GIVEMESPORT it would be a surprise to see Bailey remain at Villa Park beyond this summer.

And Taylor believes that the 25-year-old’s situation has been “self-inflicted.”

What has Taylor said about Aston Villa and Leon Bailey?

Taylor told GIVEMESPORT: “I think Bailey’s situation is self-inflicted. I don't mean that nastily, but he hasn't honestly really delivered since he arrived at the club. I had high hopes for him because I'd seen what he could do with Bayer Leverkusen and during his time in Belgium. He had that ability to cut in and score goals which is so hard to be stopped. But he hasn't shown that Villa.”

What next for Aston Villa?

Having made three additions that will strengthen Emery’s first-choice XI, Villa can begin to look forward to their first European campaign since 2010.

The Villans will make their continental bow in a two-legged play-off to qualify for the Conference League group stage.

Emery’s side’s opponents haven’t been drawn as of yet, but the fixtures will take place on 24th August and 31st August.

Meanwhile, the West Midlands giants will return to Premier League action next month, travelling to Newcastle United in their opening competitive match of the season.

The following weekend, Everton make the trip to Villa Park before Villa are the visitors at Turf Moor to take on newly-promoted Burnley.

And the Villans’ opening fixtures are rounded off by a difficult-looking trip to Anfield as Emery’s side complete the first month of the season before an international break.