Highlights Leon Bailey has signed a new contract with Aston Villa after a strong season under Unai Emery.

The arrival of Moussa Diaby could have threatened Bailey's place in the starting XI, but he has consistently performed this term.

With his previous deal set to expire in 2025, it was vital that Villa convinced him to sign on the dotted line.

Aston Villa winger Leon Bailey has signed a new contract with the club after an impressive start to the season. The Jamaican international has shown vast improvement under Unai Emery this term, and he's been rewarded for his progress.

It took the Jamaican international a little while to get going when he arrived at Villa Park, but he's now beginning to show why the Midlands outfit forked out £25m to prise him away from Bayer Leverkusen back in 2021.

Aston Villa officially announce new Leon Bailey contract

Bailey rewarded for productive campaign

Aston Villa have officially announced that Bailey has signed a new deal at Villa Park after becoming a key player under Emery this campaign. The arrival of Moussa Diaby could have plunged Bailey down the pecking order, but the former Leverkusen man has often kept his competitor out of the team as the season has gone on. Bailey has been named in the starting XI in their last three fixtures in all competitions, with Diaby having to watch on from the bench.

Leon Bailey vs Moussa Diaby - Aston Villa stats 2023/2024 Stats Diaby Bailey Appearances 18 (6) 11 (11) Goals 4 7 Assists 4 6 Dribbles Per Game 0.9 1.4 Key Passes Per Game 1.3 1.4 Match rating 6.71 6.94 Statistics via WhoScored - Correct as of 12/02/2024

Bailey's previous contract was set to expire in 2025, meaning it was looking like becoming an important summer in terms of deciding his future. Villa would have been left with the decision as to whether to cash in on the Jamaican winger or convince him to remain with the club, and they've opted to tie him down to a new deal. It's no surprise that Emery and the backroom team were keen to extend his stay at Villa Park, considering his impressive campaign.

Related Aston Villa could sell Jacob Ramsey for 'anything over £50m' Aston Villa may be tempted to cash in on Jacob Ramsey if a lucrative offer is submitted when the transfer window reopens in the summer

Bailey has 'turned a corner' at Villa Park

Emery is now getting the full version of Bailey

Journalist Dean Jones previously told GIVEMESPORT that Bailey has now turned a corner at Villa Park after he had reservations about the 26-year-old when it comes to fulfilling his potential. The respected reporter confesses that there have been times when he's questioned whether Villa would keep faith in him, but he's changed his fortunes this season.

Bailey has already produced more goals and assists this campaign than he did last term, despite being just over halfway through the season. The Kingston-born winger has been forced to bide his time and remain patient when it comes to becoming a regular in the starting XI, but he's now a key part of Emery's side. Now, it's all about finding consistency and keeping the likes of Diaby out of the team. Villa have shown faith in him, and he now has a chance to repay that by firing the Villans into the Champions League.