Aston Villa star Leon Bailey must ‘now step up’ and perform under Unai Emery’s watch this season, and transfer insider Dean Jones has revealed why the Jamaican wide man may leave next summer.

The former Arsenal boss will continue to enrich his roster with fresh talent until they are competing heavily on all fronts.

In the summer of 2021, Villa forked out £25m for the then-23-year-old winger, while former boss Dean Smith was sailing the ship. In all competitions for the Premier League outfit, Bailey has scored 10 goals and notched a further eight assists in 60 games, per Transfermarkt, with the majority of them being played from the right flank.

Bailey has turned into a different beast this term, however, and has registered six goal involvements (4G/2A) in any many games, despite being restricted to just 346 minutes. His talent was particularly on show in the 4-0 rout over Everton, a game in which Bailey scored and assisted in. Following the game, Villa chief Emery singled him out as Vila’s brightest performer (via Express & Star).

“Last week in Newcastle, it didn’t work. Each match is very different as we need to keep the balance playing both home and away. Last week was not very good between [Moussa] Diaby and [Leon] Bailey and today was much better. “We need to continue working because Diaby needs time to connect with his team-mates. Leon Bailey, last week he didn’t play well, but today he was amazing.”

Over the summer period, the Midlands-based club were contemplating a move for Manchester United ace Jadon Sancho and transfer insider Jones told GIVEMESPORT the Englishman would be an immediate ‘upgrade’. The links to Sancho came off the back of Villa’s willingness to part ways with Bailey, per Football Insider.

Now, the transfer insider has delivered a brutally honest verdict on how Bailey needs to perform in order to remain in Emery’s plans moving forwards.

Leon Bailey - Career Statistics Team Appearances Goals Assists Yellow Cards Red Cards Bayer Leverkusen 156 39 26 16 2 Genk 77 15 21 10 1 Aston Villa 60 10 8 9 0 All statistics per Transfermarkt

This has to be the season for him to regularly deliver – Dean Jones

Jones has identified 2023/24 as a crucial season for the former Bayer Leverkusen man, suggesting that he’ll have to explore pastures new should things not go his way. The transfer insider insisted that competition for places is only going to increase as Emery bolsters his squad year-on-year and, therefore, it’s time for the 26-year-old to ‘step up’. Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, he said…

“I mean this has to be the season for him to regularly deliver otherwise it’s going to be time to leave because Leon Bailey is always wanting to be a big part of something special, and I think being a bit-part won’t be enough for him. “It’s tough because there’s so much competition at Aston Villa now in those positions that he likes to get into. And I think they will probably be more competition to come over the next year because they’re going to continue to try and recruit and get better. “But it’s all on Leon Bailey now to step up. I can’t say that I’m completely convinced that he’ll become a key player for Aston Villa, but he’s shown flashes that he is brilliant. And Villa fans need to see that a little more regularly to be convinced.”

How important is Leon Bailey to Aston Villa?

Emery has forged a dangerous front line consisting of Moussa Diaby and Ollie Watkins and Bailey is the perfect member to complete the trio of talent up top, given his underlying 2023/24 statistics. With Watkins struggling to fire on all cylinders thus far in 2023/23, the winger's rise as a goal threat could be of huge benefit, especially with the distraction of European action they have to work around this campaign.

His impressive resurgence in the English topflight was epitomised by his free-flowing exploits against Everton as he showcased his attractive versatility. Despite being a right-winger by trade, Bailey has been deployed in a litany of positions since joining the Villans with 10 of his appearances coming from the centre-forward role. Emery has, as alluded to earlier, been pleased with his enhanced form since the new campaign got underway and there's no doubt the Spaniard will look forward to utilising him throughout this season.

Leon Bailey vs Moussa Diaby vs Ollie Watkins - 2023/24 statistics Metric Leon Bailey Moussa Diaby Ollie Watkins 90s 2.1 4.5 4.5 Goals (per 90) 0.95 0.44 0 Progressive Carries (per 90) 5.71 3.56 1.33 Progressive Passes (per 90) 3.33 4 1.56 Shot-Creating Actions (per 90) 4.76 2.89 3.56 All statistics per FBRef

Should Bailey not meet the well-structured expectations set out by the Villa coaching team, it's likely he wouldn't be short of potential suitors given the craze over his signature in the summer just gone. Saudi Pro League big-spenders Al-Nassr were among the clubs that were showing a concrete interest, per MailOnline.