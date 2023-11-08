Highlights Leon Bailey and Youri Tielemans are facing limited game time at Aston Villa under Unai Emery, which may disappoint them due to their desire for regular playing minutes.

Emery needs to keep hold of the duo for squad depth purposes, especially considering the busy schedule that comes with playing in Europe.

Tielemans and Bailey have both spoken to the media about their lack of minutes at Villa Park.

Aston Villa duo Leon Bailey and Youri Tielemans have struggled to become regulars under Unai Emery this season, and journalist Dean Jones has explained to GIVEMESPORT whether the aforementioned pair are happy with their current roles in the side.

Emery has found a formula that is working since he arrived at Villa Park, and displacing players in the current starting XI won't be easy for those who are on the fringes at the moment. Keeping everyone happy and maintaining the squad harmony will be important for Emery, but there aren't many players who deserve to be dropped after an impressive start to the campaign.

Bailey and Tielemans have found themselves playing bit-part roles for the majority of the season, and it certainly wouldn't be a surprise if they're disappointed with the minutes being granted to them. Emery needs to keep hold of the Villa duo for squad depth reasons, especially due to the hectic fixture schedule that comes with playing in Europe.

Leon Bailey and Youri Tielemans have mixed feelings about their game time

Since the campaign got underway, Tielemans and Bailey, who earn a combined £250k-a-week, have seen their Premier League minutes restricted under Emery. New additions over the last few years, including Nicolo Zaniolo and Boubacar Kamara in midfield, means that the middle of the park is a competitive position, and the current crop of players are performing well, with the Villans competing for European places in the Premier League.

Leon Bailey and Youri Tielemans - 2023/24 Premier League Tielemans Bailey Appearances 0 (11) 2 (7) Minutes 191 316 Goals 0 3 Assists 1 2 Key passes per game 0.2 0.8 Pass success rate 90.7% 73.8% Average rating 6.19 6.66 All stats according to WhoScored

Tielemans recently admitted that his lack of game time is certainly not ideal, claiming that his situation is 'not pleasant'...

"The situation is not pleasant. I told the manager that I came to Villa to play. He understands me, but at the moment, he prefers to play with the two midfielders from last season. He told me that soon, there will be a succession of games and I’ll get more playing time."

Bailey, on the other hand, appears to understand that it's not a guarantee that he's going to be starting every single week, considering the performances the rest of the Villa squad are producing at the moment...

“It is important to rotate and it is the manager’s decision, at the end of the day, to decide what is best for the team. It is always important to make sure when you are called upon you are ready. That is the life of a footballer."

Jones previously told GIVEMESPORT that Tielemans wants to be playing more regularly, especially with Euro 2024 around the corner. The Belgian international faces some tough competition in midfield for his country.

With both players wanting to impress on the biggest stage in order to play for their country, regular minutes will be necessary in order for them to continue performing at the required level. Although Bailey has admitted that he understands he won't always play, there will undoubtedly come a time when he and Tielemans grow frustrated and start making demands of the manager.

Jones has suggested that Emery is happy for the Villa duo to be squad players, but he's unsure whether Tielemans and Bailey will be happy if their restricted minutes continue. The journalist adds that the Villa duo have qualities that Emery needs in his squad, but not enough for them to be considered guaranteed starters. Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, Jones said...

"So I think Leon Bailey obviously has that edge that can make a difference in a goal sense. Tielemans, you want him to help control a game. At the end of the day, I think that these two are going to remain to be squad players. And I think in Emery's head, that's fine, and that's what he wants from them. Will the players be happy with that? I'm not totally sure they'll continue to be happy with that."

Unai Emery is after another midfielder

During his time at Villa Park, Emery has often utilised John McGinn in a wider role and could be in the market for a player capable of playing on the wing or in an attacking midfield role. Journalist Jones previously told GIVEMESPORT that the Villans are in the mix for Villarreal midfielder Alex Baena, who could play behind Ollie Watkins if he made the move to Villa Park.

Emery and his recruitment team may also target a natural wide player, and according to Football Insider, the Midlands club are in pole position to secure the signature of Norwich City youngster Jonathan Rowe. At just 20 years old, the English winger has quickly become a key player in the Championship, scoring seven goals and providing one assist in England's second tier this season, per FBref.