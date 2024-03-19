Highlights Lewis Ferguson's standout performances for Bologna have attracted interest from multiple Premier League clubs, including Aston Villa, Newcastle, Brentford, Fulham, and Everton.

The Scotland international might take some convincing to come to England.

Ferguson's future at Bologna may hinge on manager Thiago Motta, with the possibility of him staying in Italy or moving to the Premier League.

Aston Villa have scouted Bologna's Lewis Ferguson in recent months, but they are one of a host of Premier League clubs to do so, according to GIVEMESPORT sources.

Ferguson has been a regular in Thiago Motta's side this season and his performances have turned the heads of clubs from around Europe. The 24-year-old moved to Italy from Scottish Premiership side Aberdeen back in 2022, and he's progressed and developed superbly since joining Bologna.

His versatility could make him a useful option for multiple sides in England, with the Scotland international capable of playing in an attacking midfielder role as well as slightly deeper.

Aston Villa Have Checked Out Lewis Ferguson

According to GMS sources, Aston Villa have checked out Ferguson, but they aren't the only side in the Premier League to send scouts to monitor the former Aberdeen man. Newcastle United, Brentford, Fulham, and Everton have also looked at Ferguson. Bologna are flying high in Serie A this season, sitting in fourth place, with Champions League qualification a real possibility.

Lewis Ferguson vs Bologna Squad 2023/2024 stats Stats Output Squad rank Appearances 28 1st Goals 6 3rd Assists 3 =1st Key Passes Per Game 1.1 3rd Shots Per Game 1.9 2nd Fouled Per Game 2.3 1st Match rating 6.97 2nd Correct as of 19/03/2024

As a result, it could be difficult for Ferguson to consider leaving the Italian outfit and it's understood that he is only willing to move to the Premier League if he felt it was the right career move for him. As it stands, he's fully focused on helping Bologna get into the Champions League.

At the end of the current campaign, the Hamilton-born midfielder is prepared to weigh up his options and analyse whether there is potential for him to move on. There's every chance Ferguson opts to stay in Italy considering how well he's performing in Serie A at the moment.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Only Khvicha Kvaratskhelia (70) has been fouled more times than Lewis Ferguson (63) in Serie A this season.

Thiago Motta Could Impact Ferguson's Future

The future of Bologna manager Motta could have a major impact on Ferguson's decision to stay or depart in the summer transfer window. Reports have suggested that the 41-year-old is a potential target for Juventus if they opt to sack Max Allegri. Sources have told GIVEMESPORT that Motta has been getting the best out of Ferguson, so the Brazilian manager departing could tempt him into leaving the club.

There's also a possibility of Motta looking to take Ferguson with him if he were to make the switch to the Allianz Stadium, and with the former Rangers youth product flourishing in Italy, staying in the country could make sense for his development.

