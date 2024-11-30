Aston Villa are reportedly among a trio of Premier League sides showing a keen interest in Lyon starlet Malick Fofana, alongside Liverpool and Arsenal, according to Caught Offside.

The 19-year-old winger has emerged as one of Ligue 1’s brightest prospects, attracting attention from several heavyweight clubs in Europe with his performances. Amid Lyon’s alarming financial struggles, the French outfit have been forced to consider offers for many of their prized talents, and as such, a deal in the January window for Fofana could be on the cards.

Aston Villa, Liverpool and Arsenal Eyeing a Move for Fofana

Lyon may be forced to cash in on the Belgian star

Per the report from Caught Offside, Aston Villa are firmly in the race for Fofana's signature, and it is thought that a fee in the region of £25-£30 million could be sufficient to sanction the deal. Particularly given the Villans' status as an emerging European club, the youngster may see a move to Villa Park as an opportunity to gain vital Champions League experience, whilst also being subject to more game time than he may receive, were he to switch to a club like Liverpool or Arsenal.

Malick Fofana's 2024/25 Ligue 1 statistics Games 12 Minutes played 625 Goals 3 Assists 1 Key passes per 90 1.16 Successful take-ons per 90 1.88

However, Aston Villa nonetheless face some powerful competition - Liverpool are eager to resolve some gaps in attack, especially given doubts over Mohammed Salah's future at the club, and a youth signing like Fofana could future-proof their options out wide. The Gunners could also benefit from a reinforcement on the wings, and a talent in the form of the Belgian international, who has previously been described as "very exciting", could refresh their current options in the position.

England isn't the only source of interest for the Lyon man either - the likes of Bayern Munich, AC Milan and Juventus are all considered admirers as well. Ultimately, with the Ligue 1 club provisionally handed automatic relegation due to their financial situation, regardless of their league finish this term, they may be compelled into parting with their man at a bargain fee, and outside interest is likely to dictate the final price.

Statistics courtesy of FBRef.com - Correct as of 30/11/2024