Aston Villa and Liverpool will go head-to-head in the Premier League at Villa Park on Wednesday night as both teams look to cement their hopes of Champions League football for next season.

Unai Emery's side were held to a disappointing 1-1 draw by 10-man Ipswich this past weekend, leaving them in ninth place in the table and five points off fifth-placed Bournemouth. Arne Slot's side on the other hand claimed a solid 2-1 win over relegation-battling Wolves at Molineux to move seven points clear at the top of the table.

Both sides have got injury concerns and a busy schedule to deal with, and this is how GIVEMESPORT expect the teams to line up.

Aston Villa Team News

Kamara doubtful

Aston Villa have got some big injury problems in defence ahead of this game, which were made worse when midfielder Boubacar Kamara was forced off injured in the opening 15 minutes against Ipswich.

He's expected to miss several weeks and now joins Matty Cash, Pau Torres, Ezri Konsa and Amadou Onana on the sidelines. Marcus Rashford continues to push for his first start for the club, while Leon Bailey should be fit despite a knock in the last game.

Aston Villa Injuries and Suspensions Player Injury Potential Return Date Boubacar Kamara Hamstring 08/03/2025 Matty Cash Other 19/02/2025 Pau Torres Ankle 08/03/2025 Ezri Konsa Muscle 19/02/2025 Leon Bailey Knock 19/02/2025 Amadou Onana Unknown 08/03/2025

Speaking in his pre-match press conference, Emery shared an update on the fitness of his squad.

"Bailey is close to being with us again, but he is a doubt for tomorrow. Cash is close to being with us, Konsa is close to being with us. Until tomorrow I am not going to decide whether they are with us or not."

Aston Villa Predicted XI

Malen to be axed

Aston Villa Predicted XI: Martinez; Garcia, Disasi, Mings, Digne; McGinn, Tielemans; Ramsey, Rogers, Rashford; Watkins.

Aston Villa Predicted Substitutes: Olsen (GK), Zych (GK), Maatsen (DEF), Bogarde (DEF), Jimoh-Aloba (MID), Asensio (FWD), Malen (FWD), Bailey (FWD).

After making an impact off the bench in both his appearances so far Rashford should get the nod against Liverpool, especially considering his good record against the Reds. Tyrone Mings should start in defence after returning from injury, while £493,000-per-week trio Leon Bailey, Marco Asensio and Donyell Malen will provide plenty of firepower off the bench.

Related Unai Emery Must Start 100% Aston Villa Star v Liverpool Ahead of 0% Dud The 27-year-old was one of the best players on the pitch against Aston Villa, despite playing just the second half.

Liverpool Team News

Gakpo ruled out

Liverpool have a chance to move ten points clear at the top of the Premier League, but will have to do so without Cody Gakpo after the Netherlands international was ruled out with injury. Defender Joe Gomez has also been ruled out for an extended period of time with a hamstring injury, which may require surgery.

Curtis Jones will be available however after serving a one-game suspension following his red card after the final whistle against Everton.

Liverpool Injuries and Suspensions Player Injury Potential Return Date Cody Gakpo Ankle 26/02/2025 Joe Gomez Hamstring 03/05/2025

Speaking in his pre-match press conference, Slot has shared an update on the fitness of his squad.

"I think both [Gakpo and Gomez] are not available for tomorrow. Cody is close to being back and Joe will take quite a long time. He is going to be out for numerous weeks because of a hamstring injury. “He [Gomez] tries everything to be with the team. He works really hard to come back and then first game when he came back, after two or three minutes we saw him making a sprint and now he is out for weeks again. “That’s always very hard for a player in every part of the season, let alone in the part of the season that everybody is looking forward to. “He will a miss large part of the end of the season but we expect him to be back in the end phase of the season. He might [need surgery] but that is something we still have to assess.”

Liverpool Predicted XI

Tsimikas and Jota to start

Liverpool Predicted XI: Alisson; Alexander-Arnold, Konate, Van Dijk, Tsimikas; Gravenberch, Mac Allister; Salah, Jones, Diaz; Jota.

Liverpool Predicted Substitutes: Kelleher (GK), Bradley (DEF), Quansah (DEF), Robertson (DEF), Endo (MID), Szoboszlai (MID), Elliott (MID), Nunez (FWD), Chiesa (FWD).

With a busy schedule ahead Slot may use this game as a chance to rotate a little, and that means Kostas Tsimikas could come in ahead of Andy Robertson at full-back. Jones is likely to replace £120,000-per-week man Szoboszlai after having the weekend off, but Jota should keep his spot ahead of £140,000-per-week striker Darwin Nunez.