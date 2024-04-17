Highlights Unai Emery is focused on his job at Aston Villa after recent murmurs about the Liverpool job.

The Spaniard could yet lead Villa to a fourth-placed finish in the Premier League after an outstanding season.

Very much in European contention, Emery and his team are gearing up for an exciting summer transfer window.

Of all the managers that have been linked with Liverpool in recent weeks, Aston Villa boss Unai Emery has not been one of them. That may come as something of a surprise, given the success he has been having with the club in the Premier League.

His team are currently fourth in the table, three points clear of fifth-placed Tottenham. Though they are eight points outside of the top three, they still stand every chance of finishing fourth and beating Spurs to Champions League qualification.

While the likes of Ruben Amorim and Roberto De Zerbi continue to be linked with the Liverpool job, there has been little mention of Emery. Journalist Fabrizio Romano has explained why in his Daily Briefing column.

Emery 'Fully Focused' on Villa

There has been almost zero speculation about Liverpool

Emery is not being linked with the Liverpool job because he is "fully focused" on Villa. It's often the case when managers are linked with other jobs, that the news has been 'leaked' by those in their own camp to drum up interest in a bigger job, or at least push for a new contract at their current club. The fact this hasn't happened in Emery's case shows that he is truly committed to Villa, and it is a testament to the club and its hierarchy.

It's set to be an exciting transfer window this summer for Villa, and one Emery and his football chief Monchi will be looking forward to. If they can qualify for the Champions League, it will unlock another echelon of players they are able to sign before the start of next season.

Discussing Emery and the non-existent Liverpool links, Romano wrote: "Emery has done a hugely impressive job at Aston Villa, and I’m aware some media pundits have been discussing and debating if he should be someone Liverpool are looking at to replace Jurgen Klopp. So why aren’t we seeing Emery linked with some of the top jobs available this summer?

"My understanding is that this is because Emery is fully focused on Aston Villa. Emery with Monchi, Damian Vidagany, are all together focusing on Villa’s European campaign this season and of course on a Champions League spot for next season. Nothing is concrete at this stage with other jobs; there’s interest for sure in Emery but he’s focusing on Villa now."

Interest Will be 'Obvious'

Former Aston Villa striker Dion Dublin has urged other clubs to "leave alone" Unai Emery as he continues having success at Villa. He also suggested that a team like Man United could be looking at Emery ahead of the summer, as doubts continue to grow over the future of Red Devils boss Erik ten Hag.

“There are probably more lucrative jobs out there for Unai Emery, but it just seems to work for him at Aston Villa,” Dublin said, per BirminghamLive. “There will obviously be people looking at Unai because he's done a great job and he's turned Villa around, but I don't think he could automatically do that again if he was to go somewhere else. I just think the balance of where he is now and the players that he's got has just fallen into place for him. So I'm basically saying leave him alone! He should stay at Villa.

“Unai Emery can manage anywhere. I think at Arsenal it was just bad timing. He’s gone to Villa a few jobs later and he’s absolutely smashing it. Teams with the stature of Man Utd will always look to see who is impressing but in this case Villa need to secure his future and make sure he gets what he wants at the club.”