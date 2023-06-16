Tyler Adams is a player who would suit Aston Villa and the Midlands clubs have been monitoring his situation, journalist Dean Jones has told GIVEMESPORT.

The 24-year-old has impressed during his time at Leeds United, but with the club suffering relegation last term, the American midfielder may be looking for a route back to the Premier League.

Aston Villa news - Tyler Adams

Despite Leeds United enduring a difficult season which ultimately ended in relegation from the Premier League, Adams continued to impress for the most part and preserved his growing status within the game.

He was also one of the main driving forces behind the United States men's national team progressing from their group at the Qatar World Cup, announcing his talent on the biggest stage of them all.

However, as impressive as his quality on the pitch was, it was his personality away from the action that caught the eye the most. His insightful and elegant answers to difficult questions posed to him at various stages of the tournament led to BBC pundit, Gary Lineker, describing Adams as "exceptionally bright".

What did Dean Jones say about Tyler Adams and Aston Villa?

Jones revealed that Adams is a player who Villa have been monitoring in regard to the progress he has been making with his recent injury.

Speaking exclusively to GIVEMESPORT, Jones said: "I think Tyler Adams is someone they've looked at, I think the feelers are still being put out, and to check up on an injury he's had and like how bad that's actually been and how long he's gonna be out.

"But the style of his play is interesting. I'm not convinced it's one they'll go ahead with, but certainly it's a player that would fit what they've been looking for."

What would Tyler Adams bring to Aston Villa?

Arguably Adams' biggest quality is his ability to lead a team, even at such a tender age. So much so that the 24-year-old was the youngest captain at the recent Qatar World Cup, with the next youngest being England's Harry Kane who is 29 years of age, as per FIFA.

In addition to that leadership quality, the American would also bring with him an impressive combination of athleticism, power and quality on the ball.

With Unai Emery needing to assemble a squad capable of dealing with the challenges of European football on top of the Premier League season, Adams would allow the Spaniard to thicken his midfield options with a player who possesses plenty of potential to develop even further.