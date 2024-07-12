Highlights Aston Villa are considering signing Brentford striker Ivan Toney to replace Jhon Duran.

Toney's future at Brentford remains uncertain as he is being eyed by several English clubs.

The 28-year-old is likely to see his future resolved after the Euros, according to Simon Phillips.

Aston Villa are ‘looking’ at signing Brentford striker Ivan Toney as they seek to replace Jhon Duran this summer, according to journalist Simon Phillips.

He suggests Toney’s future at Brentford remains uncertain, as the England international hopes his impact at Euro 2024 will help facilitate a move to another Premier League team.

The 28-year-old, who is expected to be available for around £40m even though Brentford are demanding £60m this summer, is currently being eyed by several Premier League clubs, with Villa’s interest emerging recently.

Unai Emery’s side are likely to part ways with Duran and could look to replace the Colombia international with a fresh face, just 18 months after his arrival from Chicago Fire.

The 20-year-old failed to make an impact at Villa Park, struggling to compete with Ollie Watkins for playing time in his first full season in Birmingham.

According to Fabrizio Romano, Duran is now open to leaving Villa for West Ham United this summer and has already given the green light for the deal to happen.

Toney on Aston Villa’s Radar

Chelsea remain an option

Phillips, writing in his Substack, suggested that Toney is being eyed by several Premier League sides, including Chelsea and Aston Villa:

"The sticking point for Toney to Chelsea is that not everyone at the club would be on board with making the move to sign him, but he does have admirers here, and some believe that he is the profile of striker that the club needs. "However, if they want to move on Toney, they might want to step that up, and that is because Aston Villa are now looking at Toney as an option for them this summer, as they are waiting to sell Jhon Duran."

Unlike Chelsea, Aston Villa could tempt Toney - described as being "world-class" by his manager Thomas Frank - with an opportunity to play Champions League football after the Birmingham outfit finished fourth in the league last season, securing qualification to the prestigious tournament for the first time ever.

Phillips predicts Toney’s transfer saga will heat up after the Euros, as the 28-year-old is now focused on making an impact in Gareth Southgate’s squad, awaiting the final against Spain.

Ivan Toney Brentford Stats (2023-24) Competition Games Goals Assists Minutes per goal Premier League 17 4 2 363

Villa’s stance on Toney could well depend on Ollie Watkins’ future at the club – England’s semi-final hero has attracted interest from several clubs this summer, including Chelsea, according to Phillips.

Watkins is expected to be an expensive option for the Blues, as Villa are likely to demand a hefty fee for their star striker ahead of a historic season for the club.

Joao Felix Eyed by Villa

Open to Atletico departure

Aston Villa have joined the race to sign Atletico Madrid forward Joao Felix, journalist Duncan Castles has reported.

The most expensive player ever bought by a Spanish club, Felix failed to live up to the hype in the Spanish capital as he now looks to depart on a permanent deal this summer.

According to Castles, Villa could still compete for Felix’s signature despite long-standing interest from Benfica, his boyhood club.

The Portugal international spent last season on loan at Barcelona, contributing to 16 goals in 44 appearances across all competitions, but the Catalans decided against pursuing a permanent deal for Felix, who returned to Atletico after the season.

Statistics courtesy of Transfermarkt. Correct as of 11-07-24.