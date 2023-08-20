Aston Villa could be set to sanction Lucas Digne’s departure from Villa Park this summer, and Italian journalist Rudy Galetti has dropped a potential destination for the left-back to GIVEMESPORT.

Meanwhile, transfer insider Dean Jones has also provided an update on Villa's stance over selling Cameron Archer this summer and a move for Harry Maguire following Tyrone Mings' recent injury.

Aston Villa transfer news – Lucas Digne

According to transfer guru Fabrizio Romano, Digne could leave Aston Villa this summer, following interest from two European clubs and Saudi Arabian outfits.

The Villans’ interest in Sevilla and Argentina left-back Marcos Acuna means that the 30-year-old could be a disposable option for Unai Emery’s side as they look to balance the books this term.

Acuna’s signing would leave Villa with three first-team options on the left side of the defence, with Alex Moreno also part of the squad when fit.

Meanwhile, the MailOnline claims that Al-Hilal aim to sign Digne this summer, who is unlikely to be part of Emery’s long-term plans at Villa Park.

The Frenchman could join former Wolverhampton Wanderers midfielder Ruben Neves and Chelsea centre-back Kalidou Koulibaly after Villa indicated they are prepared to dispense of his services.

The same report claims that Serie A champions had expressed an interest in Digne, but his excessive wage demands made any deal difficult to deliver.

Jones has recently told GIVEMESPORT that Digne, alongside Philippe Coutinho, could be allowed to leave Villa Park this summer, despite Villa’s need for a big squad given their Europa Conference League commitments.

And Galetti has claimed that Digne is Al-Hilal’s “main target” and that the player “wants the move”, indicating that all signs point towards an imminent Villa departure.

What has Galetti said about Aston Villa and Digne?

Galetti told GIVEMESPORT: “Digne could leave Villa. It's a concrete option. Al-Hilal are looking for a new left-back, and their main target is the Aston Villa player.

“Digne wants the move and has given the green light to land in Saudi Arabia. Now it's up to the clubs.”

Villa are reluctant to letting Cameron Archer leave

On departures, Jones has claimed Aston Villa are reluctant to let Cameron Archer leave the club permanently this season.

According to Football Insider, Villa have told clubs that they want £20m for the Walsall-born goalscorer after being the subject of transfer interest in recent days.

The same report claims that Premier League outfit Sheffield United have had a £10m bid for Archer, who has been given the green light to leave by Emery, turned down.

Archer is keen to secure regular first-team football but is unlikely to get that unless an injury crisis occurs at Villa Park, with Ollie Watkins holding on to the centre-forward position for the time being.

However, the 21-year-old enjoyed a productive loan at Middlesbrough in the second half of last season, hitting the back of the net 11 times and registering six assists in 23 appearances.

Understandably, Villa would demand such a high figure for their academy product, given their strong negotiating position on the striker’s future.

The England U21 international has four years remaining on his £20,000 per-week contract at Villa Park, hinting that the Villans are under no pressure to sell the young attacker.

Meanwhile, journalist Ben Jacobs has recently told GIVEMESPORT that Leeds United are expecting movement on a potential deal for Archer.

Having impressed in the second tier on Teesside last term, plenty of the Championship’s top clubs could be tempted on taking a punt on the West Midlands-born star in the remaining weeks of the window.

But Jones claims that Villa are “very wary” of allowing Archer to leave permanently and could insert a buy-back clause in any permanent sale.

He told GIVEMESPORT: “Villa are very wary of letting him leave permanently because they know he has the potential to fly once he gets going. So, that's always been the case, and if he was to go at some point, I would expect them to have something written in that gives them a priority on signing him again. But beyond that, I don't know if they still want to let him leave permanently.”

Maguire may not be the right fit for Emery’s side

Meanwhile, Jones has stated that he would be surprised if Villa pursued a move for Manchester United and England centre-back Harry Maguire this summer.

The 30-year-old was expected to seal a £30m move to West Ham United earlier this month, but a switch eventually fell through.

Villa may need cover at the centre of defence after Mings was ruled out for a substantial period, having picked up a knee injury requiring surgery and a lengthy phase of rehabilitation.

And according to a report by FootballTransfers last week, Villa have joined the race to sign Maguire, having made enquiries about the experienced centre-back with the Red Devils.

Despite rejecting West Ham, the former Leicester City stalwart is expected to leave Man Utd this summer as the Red Devils look to sell players to comply with financial regulations.

Jacobs has recently told GIVEMESPORT that Maguire is set for fresh talks over his future at Old Trafford.

The former Red Devils skipper needs to think about his playing time ahead of next summer’s European Championships in Germany and will be reluctant to miss out on a chance of success with England after sitting on the bench for a season.

However, Jones believes that Villa would only look to sign Maguire if they suffered another injury in the centre-back department and doesn’t believe his acquisition fits in with what Emery is trying to achieve.

He told GIVEMESPORT: “I’d be surprised if Villa did end up going for Harry Maguire. If there was another injury in the squad, then maybe you could start to look down that route.

“But I've never really seen Maguire as a signing that would necessarily fit whatever he's trying to do. So, I would be surprised and expect him to persist with the players that he's already got at his disposal.”