Aston Villa have performed a “U-turn” on the future of left-back Lucas Digne, as journalist Dean Jones provides an internal update to GIVEMESPORT on the star’s chances of remaining a regular at Villa Park.

Villans head coach Unai Emery has placed his faith in the Frenchman as he remains at the club following the closure of the summer transfer window.

Aston Villa transfer news – Lucas Digne

It has been an interesting few years at Villa Park for Digne, who almost found himself departing the club before the summer market’s deadline. The left-back arrived at Villa from Everton in January of 2022, signing in a deal worth £25m, as then manager Steven Gerrard bolstered his full-back department.

Villa beat off interest from Chelsea, Newcastle United and West Ham United for the former France international’s signature, with a sense of excitement surrounding his acquisition. However, fast-forward 12 months, Digne found himself on borrowed time with the West Midlands giants, after Emery’s side confirmed the signing of Real Betis left-back Alex Moreno for £13.3m.

The Spanish full-back eventually broke into Emery’s side ahead of Digne, with the latter poised for an exit. However, injury to Moreno means that Digne has had to start this season on the left side of defence, increasing the club’s reluctance to sell him, despite his limited playing time.

According to a report from the MailOnline at the start of August, the 30-year-old had become a target for Saudi Pro League outfit Al Hilal. The Middle Eastern giants had already attracted the services of Wolverhampton Wanderers and Portugal midfielder Ruben Neves, alongside Chelsea and Senegal centre-back Kalidou Koulibaly. Later in the window, they signed Paris Saint-Germain and Brazil superstar Neymar. A move to Saudi never materialised, and it looked like Digne would remain at Villa Park following the market’s closure.

However, towards the end of the market, RMC Sport claimed that OGC Nice were poised to sign the left-back, once lauded as “fantastic” by former Everton and current Fulham manager Marco Silva. But at the end of August, Emery suggested that Digne was closer to staying than leaving due to the side’s need for two solid left-backs (via BirminghamLive):

“We need two very good left backs, and now we have an injury to Alex Moreno. Lucas Digne, we will always have respect for him because he’s very important to us. And then we were managing with him at the beginning of the season of the possibility [him leaving] maybe, if it was good for him, it was good for the club, and we could have, in the squad, two good left-backs like him and Alex Moreno.”

Lucas Digne - vs Aston Villa Premier League squad 2023/24 Output Squad rank Overall rating 7.06 2nd Assists 2 =1st Key passes per game 2.4 1st Crosses per game 2.6 1st Tackles per game 1.8 5th Interceptions per game 2 1st Clearances per game 2 4th All stats according to WhoScored

What has Jones said about Aston Villa and Digne?

Jones believes that Digne will still have to fight for his place but hints the left-back can become an “important member” of Emery’s side. The journalist told GIVEMESPORT:

“I think Digne will still have to fight for his place regularly. But Emery does seem to have produced a U-turn on the situation. It seemed very likely he would leave at one point in the summer. But at the end of August, Emery made it clear this was no longer on the cards, and it's looking like now this is a player who can become an important member of the team.”

Can Digne remain a regular in Emery’s side?

Villa have been boosted by Moreno’s return to Emery’s squad in last weekend’s 3-1 Premier League victory over Crystal Palace. The 30-year-old was a substitute at Villa Park but wasn’t risked as Emery eases him back into action ahead of the beginning of their Europa Conference League campaign. A trip to Legia Warszawa awaits the Villans in their group stage opener on Thursday evening and represents a chance for Moreno to get minutes under his belt this season.

However, Digne will feel that he has earned the right to nail down the left-back spot in Emery’s side after some exceptional early season performances. The highlight of the former Barcelona full-back’s campaign came in Villa’s Europa Conference League play-off first leg at Hibernian, where he provided a hat-trick of assists in the Premier League side’s 5-0 humbling of the Scottish Premiership outfit.

Digne has played his part in Villa, earning a decent nine points from a possible 15 to start their league campaign, meaning Moreno must fight for his place in the side as he returns to fitness.