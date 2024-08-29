Aston Villa are reportedly eyeing a move for Feyenoord's Lutsharel Geertruida before the summer transfer window comes to a close and transfer expert Fabrizio Romano, speaking via PlayBack, has suggested that boss Unai Emery needs to sell players before striking a deal.

Ahead of their venture in the Champions League, the former Arsenal chief and his entourage have been keen to sign some of Europe’s most exciting talent, welcoming the likes of Amadou Onana and Ian Maatsen to Villa Park.

With three points on the board after two opening Premier League games, and the fast-approaching deadline in sight, the Villans have not finished with their summer business with defensive reinforcements – most notably, Geertruida – on their radar.

Geertruida’s Move to Villa Park Dependent on Outgoings

Cash’s recent injury has boosted need for new right-back

An 11-cap Netherlands international, dubbed as a "leader" by Ben Mattinson and a "superstar" by Fabrizio Romano, Geertruida emerged as a primary target for Emery and Co in the early embers of the summer as they looked to strengthen their back line after finishing fourth in the English top flight in 2023/24.

And a recent injury to Matty Cash has only exacerbated their need for a right-sided defender tenfold and Geertruida’s positional versatility makes him an attractive prospect for would-be buyers – Villa included.

Romano, while providing a general transfer update on PlayBack, touched on their interest in right-back Geertruida, 24, and revealed that the club will need to sell players in order to free up space and funds.

“Geertruida to Aston Villa depends on the outgoings. If Aston Villa sell at least one player, then Geertruida can still join the club. It’s not easy, but they are still trying.”

According to The Telegraph, the Villa Park outfit are planning to offload those deemed surplus to requirements before the Friday deadline in order to get a deal for the Liverpool-linked defender over the line.

So far in 2024/25, the 2000-born star has played every minute possible for his employers Feyenoord and, as a result, it may cost Villa a pretty penny to strike a deal for his signature, given his overall importance to the Rotterdam-based outfit. Indeed, ESPN have previously reported that the club are demanding a fee in the region of £30m to part ways with the versatile talent.

Cash vs Geertruida - 23/24 League Stats Statistic Cash Geertruida Minutes 2,144 3,041 Goals 2 8 Assists 2 5 Pass success rate (%) 84 91.6 Tackles per game 1.9 1.4 Interceptions per game 0.6 0.9 Overall rating 6.66 7.15

Jhon Duran Remains ‘Dream Target’ for West Ham

Striker has green-lit move to the capital

In terms of outgoings, Villa outcast Jhon Duran could be on the chopping block in the remaining hours of the transfer window and Romano, while speaking exclusively to GIVEMESPORT, has revealed that he remains top of West Ham United’s shortlist.

Despite adding Niclas Fullkrug – on a four-year deal – to their ranks earlier in the summer, Julen Lopetegui’s side are vying for another striker before the window closes, especially with Leeds United’s interest in Danny Ings.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Duran became Chicago Fire’s most-expensive departure ever after making the switch to Villa Park.

Duran, 20, will struggle to compete with the talismanic Ollie Watkins if he remains under Emery’s watchful eye in the Midlands and, thus, green-lit a move to the London Stadium in early July.

Sky Sports’ Dharmesh Sheth, speaking to GMS, has name-dropped Chelsea as a team also interested in the former Chicago Fire man, with the journalist revealing that Enzo Maresca’s side may swoop in with a last-minute move on Friday.

