Jaden Philogene's future continues to take twists and turns with every passing day, given that a whole host of clubs are in the chase for his signature - and a new bid by Aston Villa has thrown the spanner in the works for a number of clubs, with the Villans having activated their match bid clause in a deal to bring him back to the west Midlands.

Philogene grew up in the Aston Villa ranks from the age of 16 after they signed him from the Pro:Direct academy, and he went on to shine with loan spells at Cardiff City and Stoke City giving him the chance to display his potential. However, it was last season's displays at Hull City that properly put him on the map with his pace, trickery and directness being commended - and as such, they have made an 11th-hour bid to bring him back to Bodymoor Heath.

Aston Villa Make Shock Jaden Philogene Move

The Villans are already stacked with wide options

The report from Romano suggests that despite Ipswich Town and Everton making bids for Philogene, Villa have activated their matching rights clause for their homegrown star after Ipswich's offer. If Hull do receive bigger bids for the winger, Villa will need to decide whether to remain in the race for his signature.

Having sold the winger for £5million last summer, Villa are clearly keeping tabs on his development and given that they can match any other bid made for his services, it may have to take a huge offer to from interested clubs to put Villa out of the race once the price becomes too high.

Jaden Philogene's Championship statistics - Hull City squad ranking Stats Output Squad rank Goals 12 1st Assists 6 1st Key Passes Per Game 1.6 3rd Shots Per Game 3.6 1st Dribbles Per Game 2.7 1st Match rating 7.43 1st

Ipswich are continuing to plug away at a deal alongside Crystal Palace and Everton - with the latter having bid £16million for his services - and with the Tractor Boys aiming to secure a double deal for both Philogene and fellow Hull teammate Jacob Greaves with a £35m bid reportedly being accepted, Villa will know that they are in a three-horse race for his signature.

Barcelona were also thought to be interested in bringing the London-born star to the Camp Nou, with his agent even turning up in Catalonia in the hopes of securing a deal - but that appears to have gone dead, with the winger said to prefer continuing his development in the Premier League.

Villa May Not Even Need Jaden Philogene

The Midlands outfit have signed plenty of wingers

Villa do boast plenty of wingers, and so their bid for Philogene does seem to be slightly unneccessary. Leon Bailey and Moussa Diaby have both practically nailed down the starting roles either side of Ollie Watkins, whilst the winter signing of Morgan Rogers from Middlesbrough was an inspired one, with the youngster blossoming into a solid first-team player in his first six months at the club.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Philogene featured six times for Aston Villa throughout his career, with three of those appearances coming in the Premier League.

Emi Buendia and Jacob Ramsey, whilst attacking mdifielders naturally, can both play out wide, and the signings of youth stars Lewis Dobbin and Samuel Iling-Junior in the summer have added to their ranks out wide.

That leaves five first-team players in the mix who are able to play out wide, with two more youngsters in the future - and so Philogene won't exactly be guaranteed of first-team minutes.

Statistics courtesy of WhoScored. Correct as of 10-07-24.