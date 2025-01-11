Aston Villa have increased their offer for Borussia Dortmund striker Donyell Malen, as Unai Emery looks to add some extra firepower to his ranks, according to Florian Plettenberg on X.

Malen has been subject to a lot of interest from Aston Villa during the January transfer window, and the deal appears to be edging closer. GIVEMESPORT sources have learned that the Dutch international wants to join Villa, as his game time in Germany has decreased.

Emery's side are in the market for a new forward, as Jhon Duran attracts a lot of interest, and Jadon Philogene edges closer to a move to Ipswich. Ollie Watkins has struggled to reach the heights of last season, so a new attacker is seen as a necessity as they chase European qualification.

Aston Villa Increase Malen Offer

The Dutch forward looks set to move to Villa Park

Now according to a report from Sky Sports Germany, Villa have upped their bid for Netherlands international Malen, who has been described as "very dangerous".

The Birmingham-based club's latest offer is now in the region of £21m, which is just shy of the £25m that Dortmund are demanding. Their initial offer of around £14.9m plus add-ons was rejected last week, but Villa are hoping to improve their forward line as they have all but qualified for the Champions League knockout stages, and are chasing European qualification once again.

Donyell Malen Statistics 2024/25 Appearances 33 Goals 9 Assists 3 Shots Per Game 1.4

Malen has nine goals in all competitions this season, and Villa will be hoping that their latest offer is enough to tempt Dortmund to sell.

Villa have also been linked with Marco Asensio and defender Oscar Mingueza as they aim to bolster their squad for an important second half of the season.

All statistics courtesy of WhoScored - correct as of 11/01/2025.