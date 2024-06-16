Highlights Aston Villa have reportedly made an approach for Al-Hilal’s Saud Abdulhamid

The defender is wanted by teams both in England and France

Al-Hilal are rumoured to be open to letting him leave this summer

Aston Villa are among the European clubs set to battle it out for Al-Hilal right back Saud Abdulhamid, according to reports.

Unai Emery’s side are gearing up for their first season back in Europe’s premier competition in 41 years after they clinched a top four finish last season. It’s set to be a crucial summer for the club as they ensure they have a squad big enough and capable enough of battling it out on four fronts in 2024/25.

Villa’s latest experience in Europe saw them reach the semi-finals of the UEFA Europa Conference League before they were beaten by Olympiacos over two legs. However, it was their league form that was most impressive last term as they won 20 of their 38 matches.

Villa ‘Approach’ Saud Abdulhamid

The right back is wanted by clubs across Europe

Villa are set to join the race for Al-Hilal right back Saud Abdulhamid this summer, according to a recent report from TEAMtalk. The article claims that both Villa and Premier League rivals Nottingham Forest have made an approach to the player’s agent to sound out the possibility of a move.

The 24-year-old joined Al-Hilal on a free transfer in January 2022 from Saudi Pro League rivals Al-Ittihad and has now emerged as one of the strongest full backs in the region. He also has over 30 caps for the Saudi Arabia national team and is reportedly ready to take the next step in his career.

The article goes on to state that clubs in France, including Toulouse and Marseille, are also interested in signing the player. Another report from the Guardian’s Will Unwin also named Nice and West Ham as potential suitors this summer.

Saud Abdulhamid all-time Saudi Pro League stats Stats Appearances 147 Goals 6 Assists 20 Minutes played 12,126

Abdulhamid is one of the most promising homegrown players in Saudi Arabia at the moment and he has already amassed just under 30 senior caps for his country. He was handed his debut at just 20 years of age by former manager Herve Renard and he was part of their 2022 World Cup squad.

Douglas Luiz Juventus Move in ‘Final Stages’

The midfielder could be joined in Italy by Alisha Lehmann

Villa midfielder Douglas Luiz is set to complete a move to Serie A giants Juventus, according to recent reports in Italy. Tuttomercatoweb claim a deal is now in the ‘final stages’ as Samuel Iling-Junior and Weston McKennie are set to come the other way.

The 26-year-old Brazil midfielder has been at Villa since 2019 as he joined from Manchester City. In his five years at the club, Luiz has made over 200 appearances and scored 22 goals across all competitions.

In another unexpected twist, other reports in Italy suggest Alisha Lehmann could also make the move to Juventus and follow in the footsteps of her boyfriend. Italian journalist Mauro Munno has reported over the weekend that Villa’s Lehmann is under serious consideration at Juventus, despite the fact it would not be a priority signing for their women’s team this summer.

Stats courtesy of transfermarkt.