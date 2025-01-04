Aston Villa have reportedly tabled an offer in the region of €15 million (£12.5 million) for Flamengo talent, Wesley Franca, which has been rejected, according to Vene Casagrande.

The 21-year-old has climbed up the ranks of Flamengo, and is now a regular in the Brazilian outfit's first-team, featuring at right-back. In his breakout season in 2023, Wesley amassed 54 appearances across all competitions, notching two goals and one assist as well. He maintained similar form throughout 2024 with 51 outings and two assists, but his tenure in Brazil may be close to its conclusion with interest from abroad mounting this January transfer window.

Villa Eyeing Move for Flamengo Starlet Wesley

The English outlet have already had a bid rejected

As per Casagrande, Flamengo have turned down Villa's attempt at landing Wesley this winter. This wouldn't be the first occasion on which interest from Europe has reached the Brazilian; Brighton, Crystal Palace and Wolverhampton Wanderers were all contemplating a move for the defender during the 2023/24 season, when it was revealed the player had a "desire to play in Europe". Europa League winners, Atalanta, also made an approach last summer, but a deal eventually fell through.

Wesley Franca's 2024 Brazilian Serie A statistics Matches played 31 Assists 2 Pass completion 85% Key passes per 90 1.08 Successful take-ons per 90 1.19 Tackles won per 90 2.12 Interceptions per 90 1.46

Unai Emery may be keen to bolster the defensive department, and the prospect of adding depth in the right-back position could be an enticing one. Matty Cash has often been the Spaniard's preferred choice in the role, but centre-back, Ezri Konsa, has also stepped out of position at times this season to fill in.

Wesley, who has been likened to Denzel Dumfries - one of the best right-backs in world football, could possess the potential to be a useful addition to the squad, while simultaneously preparing it for future seasons as well.

Meanwhile, Emery and his entourage remain persistent on a move for Borussia Dortmund ace, Donyell Malen. As revealed exclusively by GIVEMESPORT, the club are set to return with a new offer, after seeing an initial bid rejected, and the player himself is thought to be keen on a switch to Villa Park.

Statistics courtesy of FBRef.com - Correct as of 04/01/2025