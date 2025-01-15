Aston Villa have reportedly made an offer for Sevilla defender Loic Bade worth around £17m, according to Vamos Mi Sevilla.

The Villans have tabled a bid of €15m (£12.6m) plus €5m (£4.2m) in add-ons for the French defender, who is said to be a target for several Premier League clubs.

According to the report, Villa are aiming to beat early competition from Liverpool and Newcastle for Bade’s signature this winter, with sporting director Monchi now in negotiations for the 24-year-old’s arrival.

However, their initial bid is likely to be rejected, as Sevilla are reportedly demanding a package worth €27m (£22.7m) and the arrival of £100,000-a-week defender Diego Carlos on loan in return.

According to Vamos Mi Sevilla, a meeting between Sevilla and Aston Villa representatives is expected to take place on Wednesday to discuss Bade’s transfer.

Although the French centre-back has a release clause of €60m (£50m), Sevilla’s difficult financial situation means they are likely to accept considerably lower bids during this window.

Bade has been a key player for the Spanish club this season, starting all but two La Liga fixtures and registering one assist in their 5-1 defeat to Barcelona in October.

The 'incredible' 24-year-old signed a new five-year contract in September but is understood to be available for transfer, given he is one of Sevilla’s most valuable assets.

Aston Villa began their January transfer business by signing Borussia Dortmund forward Donyell Malen on Tuesday and are expected to pursue further additions to strengthen Unai Emery’s squad.

The Villans are currently eighth in the Premier League table after eight games, having won just twice in their last five matches, and will next face Everton away from home on Wednesday.

Loic Bade's Sevilla Stats (2024/25 La Liga) Games 15 Goals 0 Assists 1 Pass accuracy % 85.4 Tackles per 90 2.11 Minutes played 1,281

Statistics courtesy of Fbref and Transfermarkt. Correct as of 15-01-25.