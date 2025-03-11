Aston Villa are already exploring signing Marco Asensio permanently following a promising start to his loan spell at Villa Park. The 29-year-old attacker has scored five goals in seven appearances and is on course to surpass the seven goals scored across two seasons with Paris Saint-Germain.

The Villans are in active talks with the reigning Ligue 1 champions about making the move permanent, something the three-time Champions League winner Asensio is open to. There is no option for head coach Unai Emery to buy in the current loan deal. Villa are covering all of Asensio's £125,000-per-week wage, and the Spain international would be looking for a similar package to join Villa permanently.

Asensio's future lies away from the Parc des Princes as PSG focus on their youth-led project. He can play anywhere across the frontline, but PSG are well-stocked in several attack-minded positions. Khvicha Kvaratskhelia, Bradley Barcola and Desire Doue are all viewed as long-term wide options, and lead striker Ousmane Dembele is enjoying a standout season with 28 goals in 35 games in all competitions.

Villans Wanting to Keep Asensio Permanently

Three-time Champions League winner could be signed at cut-price

Asensio is not part of PSG's long-term plans and his rich Villa form is not expected to change that. His contract expires in the summer of 2026 and PSG are prepared to sell Asensio for a fee in the region of just €15m.

GIVEMESPORT understands that this ballpark is reflective of his age, contract length remaining, PSG's desire to find a permanent solution for him and, perhaps most importantly, the fact his parent club signed him on a free transfer following the expiry of his Real Madrid contract. Bringing in a fee of this nature would reflect positively on the French giants' books, as would getting Asensio's wage off them.

Emery drove the move to sign Asensio on loan and is keen on making the move permanent. Villa are in a relatively tight PSR position despite selling Jhon Duran to Al-Nassr for €77m plus add-ons in January. They must also decide whether to trigger the £40m option to buy Marcus Rashford and, with Chelsea playmaker Joao Felix unlikely to join AC Milan permanently, Villa could consider a bid for the Portugal international as well.

But signing Asensio permanently is the cheapest option of the three and if his form continues, Villa will see that fee as both feasible and a bargain.

