Aston Villa are the latest of many clubs to have registered their interest in Southampton’s teenage sensation Tyler Dibling and have made contact for the player, as per Daily Mail's Sami Mokbel.

It has been a miserable season for Southampton. Since the elation of returning to the Premier League at the first time of asking, the Saints have struggled with the demands of the English top flight. Though there are 11 games remaining in the Premier League season, Southampton already appear condemned to relegation and it has looked that way for some time.

Dibling, however, has been one of the very few bright spots, the teenager having taken the top tier of English football by storm and becoming, according to Sky Sports Germany's Florian Plettenberg, a player that "half of Europe" wants. With such form, it can hardly be surprising that Dibling has garnered a number of teams with a registered interest, a list that continues to grow.

Aston Villa Keen On Dibling

Tentative enquiries have been made

According to Daily Mail, Aston Villa are fond of Dibling and would consider making a move for the talent, who is expected to leave St Mary’s at the season’s end. Villa have enjoyed a fairly strong season, including progressing to the next stage of the Champions League automatically, but their continental efforts have seen their league form take a hit.

The Villans are 10th in the Premier League table at the time of writing, the club having won just one of their last five league matches. A return to Europe will presumably be the goal, with manager Unai Emery having overseen a revolution during his time at Villa Park thus far.

Tyler Dibling 24/25 Season Stats So Far Competition Appearances Goals Assists Minutes Played Premier League 23 2 0 1,386' League Cup 3 0 2 207' FA Cup 2 2 0 134'

Of course, Villa are not the party that holds an interest in Dibling, but they may find themselves a preferred destination courtesy of players like Morgan Rogers, who has developed rapidly under the management of Emery despite his age and relative inexperience. Dibling would not go cheaply, however. GIVEMESPORT sources revealed in January that Southampton want £50+ million to sell Dibling.

Whether they can get a move over the line remains to be seen, but Dibling would represent a brilliant and smart signing for Emery’s Aston Villa.

(All stats are from Transfermarkt and are correct as of 28/02/2025)