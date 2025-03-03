Aston Villa could look to conduct a deal for Porto star Samu Aghehowa in the summer transfer window, according to reports - though the Portuguese outfit will ask for a fee north of £40million to part ways with their 20-year-old talisman, amid interest from the west Midlands outfit.

Aghehowa only joined Porto from Atletico Madrid in the summer, having failed to feature for the side from the Spanish capital, instead being loaned out to La Liga club Deportivo Alaves last season. But 19 goals in 31 games in all competitions for Martin Anselmi's outfit has seen him become one of the most highly-coveted talents in Europe, and Villa could reportedly make their move.

The Villans could land the Spain international in the summer transfer window

The report by Sky Sports journalist Sacha Tavolieri states that Aghehowa has caught the eye of sporting director Monchi, and Villa are in contact with his representatives as they eye a potential move for the Spain international.

Samu Aghehowa's Primeira Liga statistics - Porto squad ranking Stats Output Squad rank Appearances 20 6th Goals 14 1st Key Passes Per Game 0.8 =8th Shots Per Game 2.6 2nd Aerial Duels Won Per Game 1.6 6th Match rating 7.10 3rd

Villa chiefs want to plan a 'remote' meeting with Aghehowa in the coming weeks, with the main purpose of the meeting being so that Aghehowa can break the ice with Villans boss Unai Emery ahead of a summer deal. Emery is typically convincing with targets, and there is 'no doubt' that the boss will be able to tempt Aghehowa with a move to the Premier League, the report adds.

Aghehowa has established himself as Porto's future star, having scored 14 goals so far this season, and although he only joined for €15million (£12.5million) from Atletico at the start of last season, his limitless potential has seen the Spain international flourish in Portugal - which means that the Primeira Liga side will now ask for a huge fee, having been dubbed as 'spectacular' thanks to an overhead kick vs Roma in February.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Samu Aghehowa made his Spain debut back in November vs Switzerland.

The minimum fee that Porto would demand is thought to be at least €50million (£43million), allowing Villa to take the lead for his services ahead of Arsenal - who have been interested in Aghehowa in the past. Although no offer has been submitted just yet by Villa, it is thought that Aghehowa's future will 'animate' the summer of 2025 and that could see them make a move in the coming months, especially having lost Jhon Duran to Saudi Pro League side Al-Nassr back in January.

