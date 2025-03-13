Aston Villa youngster Rory Wilson could be set to finally sign a new contract at Villa Park, according to reports - with previously broken-down talks recently resuming, in the hopes of finding a solution for his stay in the west Midlands.

Wilson, who has recently turned 19 years of age, shot to prominence after joining from Rangers back in June 2022 for a 'minimum fee' of £350,000, signing a professional deal just months later on his 17th birthday. Although he's not played for the first-team, he's been tipped to have a fruitful career - though that looked to be in the balance with his contract running out in the summer.

However, the report by The Athletic's Jacob Tanswell states that Villa have resumed talks with Wilson over a contract extension for the youngster. Discussions had come to a halt between all parties earlier in the campaign, and had been put on the back burner until recently - which saw Wilson's hopes of being included in Unai Emery's plans extinguished until his future was resolved.

Villa had seemingly suggested a five-year contract for the youngster, which were all dismissed, and that meant that Wilson could have signed a pre-contract with any clubs outside of England in time for next season, as he looks for regular football.

However, talks have since resumed and a 'broad agreement' is in place, with all parties being confident that a deal can be struck - albeit for less than the desired five years. Villa would have only received £226,500 for Wilson's services from a Category One outfit, and with the Champions League quarter-finalists not wanting to break their academy salary structure alongside Wilson have plenty of suitors in Europe, he could quite easily have moved on.

Wilson has been injured in recent months, though with 36 goals in 53 games for Villa's youth teams, any deal being agreed will be a huge bonus to their ranks in the future - especially after he became well known in academy ranks throughout the UK after nabbing 14 goals in just 13 games for Scotland's under-17 side during the midst of his move south of the border.