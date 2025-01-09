Aston Villa's pursuit of Borussia Dortmund winger Donyell Malen appears to be moving closer, according to reports - with the Villans strengthening their grip in the race to sign the Netherlands star by making a new bid in the last 24 hours for his signature.

Having lost Moussa Diaby to Saudi Pro League side Al-Ittihad in the summer, Unai Emery brought Jaden Philogene back to the west Midlands after just one year away at Hull City, proceeding with a £13.5million deal. However, with the winger having failed to perform well at Premier League level in his spate of appearances, Villa have been looking to bring someone else in to fire away on the wings. And reports stating that Philogene is poised to join Ipswich Town could open the gates for Villa to land the Dortmund star, with BirminghamWorld reporter Charlie Haffenden stating that the club have made a bid in the last 24 hours.

The report from Haffenden on X (formerly Twitter) states that Villa have submitted a new bid for Malen in the last 24 hours - and although there has been no agreement just yet, a deal is moving closer with talks ongoing in order to reach a compromise.

Personal terms wouldn't be an issue, with Malen excited to return to the Premier League after leaving Arsenal's academy six years ago, and he would be 'thrilled' by the idea of an improved salary in the step up from the Bundesliga to the English top-flight.

The report states that Villa made a £14.9million move for Malen last week, but the German outfit would only accept a fee in the region of £25.1million, as they hope to secure as high a transfer fee as possible before they let the winger depart.

Emery has been determined to land a versatile attacker for months, and Malen is at the top of their shortlist - though other, unnamed candidates will be called upon if a deal can't be reached. The Dutchman, who failed to play for Arsenal despite spending two years in north London, scored 55 goals in 116 games for PSV Eindhoven before his move to Dortmund, where he has notched 39 goals in just 131 games.