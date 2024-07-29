Highlights Aston Villa have made ‘no progress in negotiations’ for Joao Felix.

Unai Emery’s side have identified Felix as a potential replacement for Moussa Diaby.

After two successive loans, Felix is unlikely to return to Atletico under Diego Simeone.

Aston Villa’s pursuit of Atletico Madrid outcast Joao Felix has reportedly stalled, with reports in Portugal claiming the Premier League outfit have made ‘no progress in negotiations’ over a possible deal.

Unai Emery’s side have identified Felix as a potential replacement for Moussa Diaby, who departed to join Saudi Pro League side Al-Ittihad last week.

So far, Villa have reportedly failed to advance in negotiations for the Portugal international, who faces an uncertain future in the Spanish capital yet again.

After falling out with manager Diego Simeone almost two years ago, Felix was sent out on two successive loans and is unlikely to feature for Atletico again in his career, despite becoming the most expensive player acquired by a Spanish club in 2019.

The 24-year-old, who joined from Benfica in a club-record deal, has been linked with a return to his boyhood club in recent weeks in an aim to rediscover his form in familiar surroundings.

Alongside Athletic Bilbao’s Nico Williams, Felix is one of Aston Villa’s dream targets of the transfer window, with continuous reports saying Unai Emery and Monchi are keen on a deal for the Portuguese superstar.

Villa Yet to Advance on Felix Deal

‘No intention’ of a permanent move

According to Portuguese outlet Record, Aston Villa have made ‘no progress in negotiations’ for Felix so far, despite key figures at the club showing appreciation for the attacker.

Despite confirming the return of 22-year-old Hull City star Jaden Philogene earlier this month, the Birmingham outfit are keen to sign a proven name and have set their sights on Felix ahead of their Champions League debut.

The talented forward, who still has five years on his Atletico deal, is reportedly eyed by Villa on a loan deal – previous reports in Portugal claimed that the Premier League giants have ‘no intention’ to sign him permanently.

Joao Felix Barcelona Stats (2023-24) Games 44 Goals 10 Assists 6 Minutes per goal 241 Minutes played 2,143

Despite securing his dream move to Barcelona last year, the 24-year-old struggled to impress for the Catalans in the previous campaign, scoring 10 goals and adding six assists in 44 appearances.

Beset by financial difficulties, Barcelona opted against pursuing a permanent move for Felix, who could soon make his Premier League return. Last year, the Portugal international had a brief loan spell with Chelsea.

Duran ‘Agrees Terms’ with West Ham

Set to depart after 18 months

Aston Villa forward Jhon Duran has agreed personal terms with West Ham United, according to Football Insider.

Despite joining from Chicago Fire in 2023 on a long-term deal, Duran struggled for playing time at Villa Park in 18 months and now looks to depart for a starring role in Julen Lopetegui’s squad.

Football Insider suggests that a deal between the two Premier League rivals is now close to being reached, with West Ham expected to pay in the region of £35million for the Colombian star.

Statistics courtesy of Transfermarkt. Correct as of 29-07-24.