Barkley has talked to Villa but is awaiting an offer from Manchester United for next season.

A potential England call-up was pitched for Barkley after a great season at Luton, and talks with Villa have been concrete.

Ross Barkley suffered relegation to the Championship with Luton Town on Sunday afternoon as the Hatters’ 4-2 loss at home to Fulham confirmed an immediate return to the second-tier - but he could be offered a Premier League respite with Aston Villa looking at a sensational return for his services.

The Everton academy graduate joined Villa on loan back in the 2020-21 season under Dean Smith, featuring in a key role for the club as they finished 11th in the top-flight, and whilst he wasn’t kept on at Villa Park, his exploits for Luton this season have been nothing short of superb, with a potential England call-up being touted for the midfielder.

His move to Luton was a shock even at the time, and after a season that has seen him labelled as "unbelievable" by Hatters teammate Andros Townsend, it is no surprise to see him being touted with a return to the top-flight. And Alan Nixon claims that Barkley has spoken to the Villans about making a potential return, though he is also waiting for an offer from Manchester United.

Ross Barkley: Transfer News Latest

The former Chelsea star has been incredible for Luton Town this season

The report states that Barkley, 30, has spoken to Villa about staying in the Premier League and awaits the offer from the Red Devils.

Villa have made their move for Barkley, who will decide his next steps after taking a short-break following a gruesome campaign that saw Luton take the relegation battle all the way to the final day against the odds. Barkley is waiting to see if Sir Jim Ratcliffe's new-look United recruitment team will make a move, having already featured for an INEOS side when he joined French outfit Nice on loan last season.

But talks with Villa have been concrete and with Unai Emery aiming to boost his talented squad ahead of a campaign that will see them take part in the Champions League next season, Barkley’s addition on a free transfer would serve as outstanding back-up for what will be a gruelling year for the West Midlands club.

Already boasting the likes of Youri Tielemans, Jacob Ramsey and Emi Buendia in the creative midfield roles, Barkley would have vast competition should he make the move to the Champions League outfit; but his talents this season has shown that he can compete at the highest level and with injuries afforded to Buendia and Ramsey means that game time could be frequent throughout the campaign if he signs for Villa.

Ross Barkley: England Call-Up Not Out of the Picture

Barkley has been in the England picture in the past and could repeat that

Barkley already has 33 caps for England, making his debut aged just 20 amid a breakthrough season at Everton under Roberto Martinez and continuing that through to 2019, where he scored a brace for the Three Lions against Bulgaria in qualifying for EURO 2020.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Ross Barkley scored five goals and recorded four assists in the Premier League this season.

Gareth Southgate has since seen the breakthrough of many midfielders in Barkley's absence from the national team. Jude Bellingham, Declan Rice, Conor Gallagher and James Maddison are the main stars in the centre of the park at present, and bringing through some youth contenders in Kobbie Mainoo and Adam Wharton this season, the former Everton man could find it tough to break into the mould.

But Barkley was the standout star for the Hatters in the centre of the park, and if he was in a more possession-dominant side - with Luton recording the sixth-lowest in the entire division, compared to Villa's seventh-highest - he would be able to display his flair and creativity more. Should Barkley shine in Villa's midfield both domestically and continentally, a call-up may not be out of the picture.

