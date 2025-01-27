Aston Villa have made an initial offer to sign Villarreal defender Juan Foyth, Sky Sports News has reported.

The Villans have tabled their first bid for the Argentina international, whom Unai Emery knows well from their time together at Villarreal during the 2020/21 Europa League-winning season.

The La Liga club are said to be considering Villa’s offer at the moment and have yet to respond, while it also remains to be seen whether Foyth would be open to returning to the Premier League.

The 27-year-old spent four years at Tottenham Hotspur, making 32 appearances for the Lilywhites in all competitions, before departing for Villarreal permanently in 2021.

According to Sky Sports News, Villa have tabled an initial bid for Foyth and have yet to hear a response from Villarreal, who are considering the offer:

“We believe that Aston Villa have made an offer for Villarreal defender Juan Foyth, which the La Liga club are considering at the moment. “There has been no response, but he is a player that Unai Emery knows well, having worked with him at Villarreal when they went on to win the Europa League against Manchester United in 2021.”

Villa have reportedly turned their attention to Foyth after failing to land Sevilla defender Loic Bade, who has confirmed he is staying in Spain.

The West Midlands outfit are in the market for a new central defender after selling Diego Carlos to Fenerbahce and are now seemingly prioritising Foyth, who has recently returned from a lengthy setback.

The 27-year-old, who reportedly has a £46m release clause, was forced to miss the first four months of the season due to a knee injury sustained in pre-season and only made his return in mid-December.

Since then, he has made four appearances in La Liga, two of which were starts, and was left on the bench for Villarreal’s 1-1 draw at Atletico Madrid on Saturday.

Villa are gearing up for a busy end to the January transfer window, as Chelsea defender Axel Disasi is also in their sights, with personal terms already agreed.

Juan Foyth's Villarreal Stats (2024/25 La Liga) Games 4 Starts 2 Pass accuracy % 82.6 Tackles per 90 1.50 Minutes played 182

Statistics courtesy of Fbref and Transfermarkt. Correct as of 27-01-25.