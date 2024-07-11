Highlights Aston Villa have made an offer for Zambo Anguissa, but Napoli consider him untouchable.

Anguissa is seen as an option to replace Douglas Luiz, who has joined Juventus, in the Villa midfield.

Villa may prioritise signing a new striker to serve as back-up for Ollie Watkins.

Aston Villa have made an initial offer to sign Napoli midfielder Andre-Frank Zambo Anguissa, according to CalcioNapoli24.

Anguissa enjoyed another impressive campaign in Serie A, making 34 appearances in a side that slumped to a mid-table finish. This form has attracted interest from Villa, who are looking to bolster their midfield options after Douglas Luiz joined Juventus.

The Villans have reportedly had a proposal rejected, with the 28-year-old deemed 'untouchable' in Naples. However, Unai Emery and Villa's president of football operations, Monchi, are insistent on pursuing a deal, with a follow-up offer for the player expected.

Villa Make Offer for Anguissa

The former Fulham man isn't up for sale

Emerging through the Marseille academy, Anguissa completed a move to Fulham in 2018, in a deal worth £22.3 million. Two seasons at Craven Cottage saw the Cameroonian make 66 appearances, before leaving the west London club for Napoli after being relegated in the 2021/22 campaign.

Thriving in his three years in Italy, the 28-year-old is now the subject of interest from Aston Villa. It's understood that the Midlands club have identified Anguissa as a potential replacement for Luiz, and that they're actively looking to sign a player who can operate in the middle of the park.

New Napoli manager Antonio Conte is an admirer of the box-to-box midfielder, and thus the Serie A outfit have rejected Villa's initial offer to sign the player - described as a "monster" by journalist Raj Chohan. The former Fulham man has just a year left on his contract with Gli Azzuri, so a substantial offer could be tempting for Conte, as Napoli look to avoid losing Anguissa on a free transfer next summer.

After qualifying for the Champions League, Emery is eager to strengthen his midfield cohort, looking to supplement the likes of John McGinn, Youri Tielemans, Jacob Ramsey and Boubacar Kamara. Villa are said to have monitored Anguissa for a while, and believe he's the man to provide additional technical and physical quality to their midfield.

The former Villarreal loanee made 41 appearances across all competitions last season, scoring once. The player is renowned for his passing ability, press resistance and combative nature, once being described as a 'swiss army knife'.

Villa have also targeted the likes of Conor Gallagher and Giovani Lo Celso, while already signing Ross Barkley in this window. However, Anguissa is supposedly the primary target, with further movement expected on this front in the coming weeks.

Anguissa's Serie A Statistics 2023/24 Appearances 34 Assists 2 Pass Accuracy 87.2% Progressive Passes Per 90 5.26 Tackles Per 90 1.97 Interceptions Per 90 0.9

Villa Prioritising Duran Replacement

The striker is being linked to West Ham

While acquiring a new midfielder is on the agenda, the priority could be providing an alternative option to Ollie Watkins. Jhon Duran has reportedly said 'yes' to a move to West Ham, with the Columbian expected to leave Villa Park this summer for a fee in the region of £40 million.

Duran started just three Premier League games last season, and thus is pushing for a move away. While buying someone to play as a firm back-up to Watkins is a difficult task, Emery sees this as an imperative signing to ensure the English striker doesn't burn out next season.

All Statistics via FBRef - 11/07/2024