Aston Villa have reportedly submitted a bid for AS Roma and Italy midfielder, Bryan Cristante, according to Italian journalist Ilario Di Giovambattista.

In his post on X, the RadioRadio Editor claimed that Unai Emery's Villans have offered £17.2million (€20million) plus bonuses for the Giallorossi midfielder.

The potential signing of Cristante would be Villa's ninth of the summer, as they continually plan and bolster their ranks ahead of their first European campaign since the 1982-83 season.

Cristante Would be an Interesting Signing

Villa already have good depth in midfield area

While some are scratching their heads at the interest in Cristante due to the depth at Villa Park already, Unai Emery may take on the midfielder with the hope to inject further seasoned European experience. The 29-year-old midfielder - who Jose Mourinho loves and says he wished he 'had four versions of' - has proved himself as a versatile player throughout his career, and has 43 Italy caps as well as a Euro 2020 winner's medal.

Cristante - also labelled as "underrated" by former Roma sporting director Tiago Pinto - made 52 appearances across three competitions last term, scoring four goals, and providing five assists. Furthermore, he arrives with European pedigree already - having won the UEFA Europa Conference League in 2021-22, as well as finishing second in 2022-23's Europa League.

Bryan Cristante's 2023-24 statistics Competition Games Goals Assists Serie A 37 3 4 Europa League 13 1 1 Coppa Italia 2 0 0

Aston Villa's Sporting Director, Monchi, formerly of Roma, brought Cristante to the Italian capital from Atalanta in 2018. This understanding is yet another layer in the move. Another of these, is the notion that Roma boss Daniele De Rossi is allegedly open to moves for most of his players, aside from Miles Svilar and Evan Ndicka.

A Busy Summer for Aston Villa

Emery is still being linked with more players

While Cristante's move would be a relatively high-profile one for Unai Emery's side, as said, Villa's depth is strong of late. Cristante would be the ninth signing of the summer, as well as the fourth midfielder of the window behind Ross Barkley, Enzo Barrenchea, and Amadou Onana.

The transfer period before this season's commencement has clearly been one of transition for Aston Villa, as they look to cement themselves as a top six club and a regular in European football. Further links have been founded with Joao Felix, Conor Gallagher and Romelu Lukaku - further pointing to the calibre of player they are chasing.

Aston Villa signings, 2024 summer window Player Previous Club Position Cost Amadou Onana Everton Defensive Midfield £50m Ian Maatsen Chelsea Left-back £37.5m Cameron Archer Sheffield United Striker Free Jaden Philogene Hull City Left-winger £13.5m Samuel Iling-Junior Juventus Left-winger £11.8m Lewis Dobbin Everton Left-winger £10m Enzo Barrenechea Juventus Defensive Midfield £6.8m Ross Barkley Luton Town Central Midfield £5m

