Aston Villa and Man City will go head-to-head in the Premier League on Saturday afternoon at Villa Park as both teams look to improve their standing in the chase for top four after some poor results recently.

Unai Emery's side have won just two of their last eight games in the top flight and were beaten by Nottingham Forest last time out, while City are on a stunning run of just one win in their last 11 games in all competitions, the worst run of Pep Guardiola's managerial career.

Both teams have got injury concerns and a busy schedule to contend with which could see the managers look to make changes, and this is how GIVEMESPORT expect the sides to line up for the game.

Aston Villa Team News

Watkins could return

Aston Villa were forced into a very late change to their starting lineup when Tyrone Mings was forced out of the side against Forest due to illness, but he will be hopeful of being able to return for this game. Leon Bailey was missing in that game too but could return to the squad, but Jacob Ramsey is unlikely to return from a thigh injury.

Ollie Watkins was only fit enough for the bench in that game but should be able to return, although Jhon Duran has scored in his last two appearances and will expect to start.

Aston Villa Injuries and Suspensions Player Injury Potential Return Date Jacob Ramsey Thigh 04/01/2025 Tyrone Mings Illness 21/12/2024 Leon Bailey Thigh 21/12/2024

Speaking in his pre-match press conference, Emery shared an update on the fitness of his squad.

"Tyrone Mings and Leon Bailey tomorrow are in the squad. Not Jacob Ramsey, he is still progressing well but not yet available for tomorrow."

Aston Villa Predicted XI

Onana to start

Aston Villa Predicted XI: Martinez; Konsa, Carlos, Torres, Digne; McGinn, Onana, Kamara, Bailey; Rogers, Watkins.

Aston Villa Predicted Substitutes: Olsen (GK), Mings (DEF), Cash (DEF), Maatsen (DEF), Tielemans (MID), Barkley (MID), Philogene (FWD), Buendia (FWD), Duran (FWD).

With Man City struggling to defend at the moment, Emery could look to exploit that with a quick attack which may bring Leon Bailey back into the fold. Summer arrival Amadou Onana could come into the starting lineup after returning from injury in place of compatriot Youri Tielemans with Boubacar Kamara likely to keep his place, while Watkins is expected to start if fully fit in place of Duran, who will likely join £37.5m signing Ian Maatsen on the bench.

Man City Team News

Ruben Dias ruled out for weeks

Guardiola's misfortune with injuries in defence looks set to continue after Ruben Dias was ruled out for three to four weeks with a muscle injury, but City can welcome back Manuel Akanji and John Stones after recent injury troubles.

Mateo Kovacic is pushing for a start while Rico Lewis is back from suspension. Rodri, Oscar Bobb and Nathan Ake remain sidelined until the new year.

Man City Injuries and Suspensions Player Injury Potential Return Date Ederson Knock 21/12/2024 Manuel Akanji Hip 21/12/2024 John Stones Foot 21/12/2024 Ruben Dias Muscle 11/01/2025 Nathan Ake Hamstring 04/01/2025 Oscar Bobb Ankle 02/02/2025 Rodri Knee 01/06/2025

Speaking in his pre-match press conference, Guardiola shared an update on the status of his squad.

“Ruben is out for a long time and Ederson I don’t know if he will be ready tomorrow, Three or four weeks [Dias]. Muscular. 75 minutes against United. He felt something but he is so strong and wanted to stay on the pitch. Manuel [Akanji] and John [Stones] are back in training. “That is good for us. As many players that are back the better. I don’t know yet [if they can start against Aston Villa]. Yesterday was their first training session, I would say, properly. They have been out for a while.”

Man City Predicted XI

De Bruyne to start again

Man City Predicted XI: Ortega; Walker, Akanji, Gvardiol, Lewis; Kovacic, Gundogan; Silva, De Bruyne, Grealish; Haaland.

Man City Predicted Substitutes: Ederson (GK), Stones (DEF), Simpson-Pusey (DEF), O'Reilly (MID), Nunes (MID), McAtee (MID), Savinho (FWD), Doku (FWD), Foden (FWD).

As Guardiola looks to get his City team back to winning ways he will be hoping for some big performances. £100m man Jack Grealish has gone over a year since he last scored but he will be up for it against his former club, while Kevin De Bruyne is yet to hit top form since his return either. £55m man Matheus Nunes and £86m forward duo Jeremy Doku and Savinho will have to make do with a place on the bench.