Highlights Aston Villa manager Unai Emery is 'very happy' at Villa Park amid potential vacancies opening up at Liverpool and Manchester United.

The Spaniard is focused on the Villans' success, reaching for big targets in the Premier League and Europa Conference League.

Villa await a two-legged Europa Conference League semi-final against Olympiacos in May.

Aston Villa manager Unai Emery is 'very happy' at the club, as journalist Fabrizio Romano exclusively tells GIVEMESPORT that the head coach would "never" negotiate with another side whilst in the middle of a successful season at Villa Park.

The Villans are enjoying a tremendous 2023/24 campaign, having put themselves in a position to secure qualification for next season's Champions League, whilst reaching the semi-finals of the Europa Conference League, where they will take on Olympiacos over two legs next month.

Emery has established himself as a contender for the Premier League's Manager of the Season award, having transformed Villa from bottom-half also-rans to one of the finest sides in the division. The second city giants are hoping to keep enjoying their impressive spell with the head coach.

Emery's impressive tenure at Aston Villa

Emery has enjoyed a fantastic 18 months at Aston Villa, having taken over as head coach from Steven Gerrard in October 2022. At the time, the Villans were struggling towards the bottom of the Premier League and facing relegation back to the Championship, having been in the second tier as recently as 2019.

However, a brief upturn in results before an unprecedented break for the 2022 World Cup ensured that Emery had enough time to get his vision across to the players at his disposal. Despite a relatively quiet winter transfer window, Villa would go on an incredible run of form which saw them secure a seventh placed Premier League finish and qualification for next season's Europa Conference League.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Emery has earned an impressive 1.92 points per match across 49 matches throughout the 2023/24 season.

Villa have reached new heights this term and could conceivably secure a place in the Premier League's top-four. The Villans are battling Tottenham Hotspur for the final qualification spot for next season's Champions League. The one-time European Cup winners have also secured their place in the Europa Conference League semi-finals, despite a wobble in a penalty shootout victory over Lille in the previous round.

Unai Emery - Premier League record Matches 109 Wins 59 Draws 23 Losses 27 Goals For 199 Goals Against 145 Manager of the Month awards 2

Fabrizio Romano - Villa and Emery are 'doing something special together'

Romano has revealed that Emery is "very happy" where he is and is working with board members such as Monchi and Damia Vidagany on "big targets". The Italian journalist states that the former Arsenal manager would not negotiate for another job at this current time, with the full focus on doing something special in the Premier League and Europa Conference League. Romano told GIVEMESPORT:

“Emery is very happy where he is. Villa are doing something special together with Emery, but the entire board, including Monchi and Damia Vidagany, are working together for the big targets. So they're very, very happy together. Emery would never negotiate any other job now, so I think the full focus is obviously on doing something, especially in Europe and the Premier League with Aston Villa. Then we will see if another club arrives.”

Emery will '100%' stay at Aston Villa

According to talkSPORT pundit and former Aston Villa striker Gabriel Agbonlahor, Emery will remain at Villa Park despite the possibility of Liverpool and Manchester United hiring new messages. The ex-Premier League centre-forward couldn't forsee Emery giving up the control he has at Villa Park for the carnage of Old Trafford. Speaking on talkSPORT, Agbonlahor said:

"You don't get the platform he's got at Aston Villa at other clubs. Why would you go to carnage at Manchester United? To carnage at other clubs. "Aston Villa's been given to him on a plate. 'What do you want? You want this person to come in? No problem. You want this under-23 coach to come in? No problem'. The whole club is suited to Unai Emery."

All statistics courtesy of the official Premier League website and Transfermarkt, correct as of 19-04-24.