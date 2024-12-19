Manchester City ’s deepening woes mean Aston Villa will be confident heading into their home game against Pep Guardiola ’s troubled outfit on Saturday.

Unbeaten at home since the opening day of the season, Villa will look to prey on the weaknesses that have taken hold at City, which saw them crumble once again when they lost 2-1 at home to arch-rivals Manchester United at the Etihad Stadium last weekend.

For all their impressive home form, however – Villa are a solid W4-D3-L0 in the league at Villa Park since their opening-day 2-0 defeat to Arsenal – there are mitigating factors explaining their home form that ought to make you hesitate before backing Villa this weekend.

Result Decimal odds Fractional odds US moneyline Aston Villa 3.35 47/20 +235 Manchester City 2.15 23/20 +115 Draw 3.75 11/4 +275

Villa’s home fixture list has been relatively kind, and that must be taken into account here. Of the four teams they’ve beaten at Villa Park this season, three of them – Everton, Wolves and Southampton – are currently in the bottom five, while the fourth – Brentford – are in the bottom-half (11th). In other words, there’s nothing in Villa’s form figures to say they will win vs top-half opposition, and that's what City are, even though they're struggling.

Not that we recommend you back Manchester City right now. Their remarkable, unexpected run of dreadful form continued with that defeat to United last Sunday, meaning Guardiola’s players have now won just two of their last 12 games in all competitions (and, notably, both of those wins were at home). They’ve won just three of their eight Premier League away games this season, with a positive goal difference of just +1 across those eight fixtures.

All things considered, we believe there isn’t enough evidence to make either side a strong selection. Villa are a best-priced 3.35 (47/20) to collect all three points, with City 2.15 (23/20) and the Draw 3.75 (11/4). Our advice is to leave the Match Odds market alone, and look elsewhere for stronger selections.

Expect Plenty of Goals

A better idea would be to look at the goals markets. We believe Villa will take a positive approach as they’ll be confident of causing considerable problems for the faltering City back line. Four of Villa’s eight home matches have featured three or more goals, with an average goals-per-game count of 2.8 across those eight matches.

Will Guardiola try to tighten up his team after conceding two late goals to United last weekend? Maybe – but it’s debatable whether City have the individual and collective quality to produce defensively resolute performances against top-half Premier League opposition at the moment. Five of City’s eight away games have featured three or more goals, with the average goals-per-game count 2.9.

At the time of writing, Over 3 Goals is available at a best-priced 1.99 (99/100), which may be a touch of value. Looking at the stats that both sides have produced this season, we’d be surprised if the game featured two or fewer goals. On the basis of what we've seen so far, going Overs rather than Unders would be our suggestion.

Top selection – Over 3 Goals (1.99)

High Corners Count on Cards

City may have dropped points against United, but we correctly predicted they would win more corners than their rivals in that match. They did so in emphatic fashion, claiming eight corners to United’s two.

Winning a lot of corners has been a feature of City’s away games this season, and the pattern has held up despite their faltering form: they’ve won more corners than the opposition in five of their last seven away games, averaging 7.25 corners a game across the away matches in question.

What has passed under the radar – perhaps with neutrals, and certainly with the market, judging by prices on the match – is that Villa have been winning an equally impressive number of corners in their home matches. They’ve out ‘cornered’ their opponents in all eight of their home matches so far, averaging 8.13 corners per game.

Aston Villa - Corners at Home Home games Corners won Arsenal 4 Everton 6 Wolves 6 Manchester Utd 6 Bournemouth 9 Crystal Palace 10 Brentford 10 Southampton 14

Comparing Villa’s home corners stats with City’s away corners stats, there’s good reason to believe the hosts are in good shape to top the corners count this weekend, even though it might be close. So we were surprised to see the big prices available on Villa emerging victorious in a corners match bet, and generally doing well in this particular aspect of the game.

In the Most Corners market, Aston Villa are clear underdogs: they’re a best-priced 2.63 (13/8) at the time of writing, while City are 1.83 (5/6) favourites and the Draw is 8.5 (15/2). There’s a similar situation in the Corners Handicap market: Aston Villa +1 – which essentially means you’re adding the handicap of +1 (one extra corner) to the actual total number of corners won in the game – is available at 1.9 (9/10). Both of those methods of supporting Villa are worth considering.

Best Bet

Our preference across all the Corners options, however, is to invest in Over 4.5 in the Total Home Corners market (available at a best-priced 1.91, or 10/11). With this selection, as long as Villa win five or more corners in the game, you’ll make a profit.

As the table above shows, Villa have won five or more corners in seven of their eight home games so far this season and, notably, in each of their last seven. The only exception was their opening home game of the season, when they won just four corners against Arsenal.

The overriding pattern across Villa's games means that, in our view, the price on the hosts winning over 4.5 corners (i.e. five or more) is excellent value.

Top selection – Back Over 4.5 in the Total Home Corners market (1.91)

