Aston Villa and Manchester United will go head-to-head in the Premier League at Villa Park on Sunday afternoon, with both teams having very opposing seasons so far. Unai Emery's side come into this game off the back of a historic 1-0 win over Bayern Munich in the Champions League in midweek, while Erik Ten Hag is battling for his job after another draw in midweek against Porto in the Europa League made it four games without a win in all competitions.

Villa currently sit in fifth place in the table with four wins from their opening six games of the season, while they have won both of their games in Europe's elite competition so far as strikers Jhon Duran and Ollie Watkins battle for the number nine starting spot with their fine form. United on the other hand have won just three games in all competitions this season and are winless in their last four following the 3-3 draw in Portugal.

With an international break to come after this fixture, both teams will want to go in on a high. Here's how GIVEMESPORT expect both teams to line up.

Aston Villa Team News

Several doubts for Emery's side

Despite a fantastic victory over Bayern in midweek, Emery has been dealt with some selection headaches coming out of that game. Jacob Ramsey was forced off injured in the first-half and was replaced by Leon Bailey, who himself was forced off in the second half alongside Amadou Onana, and all three are now doubts for the game on Sunday.

Midfielders Boubacar Kamara and John McGinn remain sidelined with their own injury problems, while Tyrone Mings remains a long-term absentee following a serious knee injury picked up over a year ago.

Aston Villa Injuries and Suspensions Player Injury Potential Return Date Boubacar Kamara Knee 26/10/2024 John McGinn Hamstring 19/10/2024 Tyrone Mings Knee 19/10/2024 Amadou Onana Hamstring 06/10/2024 Jacob Ramsey Groin 06/10/2024 Leon Bailey Other 06/10/2024

Related Aston Villa vs Manchester United Prediction, Odds and Best Bets Result, Score and goalscorers Odds and Predictions for Aston Villa and Man United's Premier League clash at Villa Park.

Speaking in his pre-game press conference, Emery issued an update on the status of his squad ahead of this clash.

“Both [Bailey and Ramsey], they are, now, doubts. I don’t know if they are going to be available for Sunday. “Tomorrow we will train. But they are so, so tight. If they are available on Sunday, they’re not going to be 100 per cent fit. “But we will need every player. Tomorrow we are going to train and it depends how they feel. At the moment, today, they are doubts. “He [Onana] is a doubt but I think he will be available. “He’s not a really serious injury, but playing matches during the week and at the weekend, we have to be clinical in our decision close to arriving at the next match. “Tomorrow morning, even until Sunday morning maybe – Leon Bailey, Jacob Ramsey, Amadou Onana – and how they are recovering from the effort we did on Wednesday is going to be very, very important in my decision.”

Aston Villa Predicted XI

Ollie Watkins to keep his place

Aston Villa Predicted XI: Martinez; Konsa, Carlos, Torres, Digne; Philogene, Onana, Tielemans, Maatsen; Rogers, Watkins.

Aston Villa Predicted Substitutes: Gauci (GK), Cash (DEF), Bogarde (DEF), Nedeljkovic (DEF), Barkley (MID), Buendia (MID), Ramsey (MID), Bailey (FWD), Duran (FWD).

Despite his sensational form this season and yet another winning goal coming off the bench, Emery is unlikely to hand Jhon Duran a start ahead of Ollie Watkins on Sunday. Ian Maatsen could get a rare start if Ramsey isn't fit enough to start, while Onana should be fine to play despite his knock in midweek.

Related Ten Hag Must Drop Man United Ace and Start 64-Cap Man vs Aston Villa As the Red Devils' starting centre-backs continue to prove surplus to requirements, Harry Maguire could be afforded a shot at redemption.

Manchester United Team News

Ten Hag has doubts in defence

Erik Ten Hag's side rescued a late draw in Porto thanks to an injury-time header from Harry Maguire, but the manager has revealed that the centre-back was a doubt before the game alongside Alejandro Garnacho and Kobbie Mainoo. Mainoo didn't feature in the end, despite travelling and training, and is still a doubt after limping off against Tottenham last weekend.

Mason Mount picked up another knock and is also a doubt for the game, while Luke Shaw, Tyrell Malacia, Leny Yoro and Victor Lindelof are long-term absentees who aren't expected to return before the international break.

Manchester United Injuries and Suspensions Player Injury Potential Return Date Leny Yoro Foot November 2024 Luke Shaw Calf November 2024 Tyrell Malacia Knee November 2024 Mason Mount Head/Other October 2024 Victor Lindelof Other October 2024 Kobbie Mainoo Hamstring October 2024

Related Mark Goldbridge Says Man Utd Star 'Needs to Go' After What He Saw v Porto After Man Utd's 3-3 draw with Porto in the Europa League, Mark Goldbridge called for Casemiro to be sold by the club as soon as possible.

Speaking after the game with Porto in his pre-game press conference, Ten Hag shared an update on the health and availability of his squad.

"So we had three players with issues going into this game. Harry Maguire, Alejandro Garnacho and Kobbie Mainoo. Harry and Alejandro made the squad and were capable to play some minutes, whereas Mainoo didn't make it. It was too big a risk. "We have to wait and see if he [Mainoo] can play on Sunday. If he is fit to start of he can be on the bench."

Manchester United Predicted XI

Bruno Fernandes to keep his place

Manchester United Predicted XI: Onana; Mazraoui, Maguire, Martinez, Dalot; Ugarte, Eriksen; Amad, Fernandes, Rashford; Hojlund.

Manchester United Predicted Substitutes: Bayindir (GK), Evans (DEF), De Ligt (DEF), Collyer (MID), Casemiro (MID), Mainoo (MID), Antony (FWD), Garnacho (FWD), Zirkzee (FWD)

After netting a huge goal that may have saved Ten Hag's job, Maguire may come into the starting lineup ahead of an underperforming Matthijs De Ligt as the team look to shut up shop and turn their fortunes around. Manuel Ugarte should come back into the team ahead of Casemiro, while the in-form Christian Eriksen should start if Kobbie Mainoo isn't fit. Bruno Fernandes will likely keep his place too, despite being sent off in consecutive matches.

Rasmus Hojlund should continue up front after his goal against Porto, while Marcus Rashford should come back into the side after his bizarre substitution in Portugal was explained by Ten Hag as "rotation" for Sunday.