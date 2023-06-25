Aston Villa look set to start bidding for ambitious transfer targets such as Borussia Monchengladbach midfielder Manu Kone, journalist Dean Jones has suggested to GIVEMESPORT.

Kone is currently with the France squad at the UEFA European under-21 Championship in Romania and Georgia.

Aston Villa transfer news - Manu Kone

Kone has been linked to several clubs, with Liverpool reportedly interested in bringing the 22-year-old to Anfield as part of Jurgen Klopp's rebuild in midfield.

According to the Daiy Mail, Villa, Wolves and Liverpool are all in pursuit of the player, rated at around £35 million. As per 90min, Borussia Monchengladbach sporting director Roland Virkus has already made it clear that the German club are prepared to sell one of the best assets for the right price.

"Our attitude is well-known," Virkus told German football magazine kicker. "If there are sums involved that a club like Borussia has to think about, we will do it."

What has Jones said about Villa and Kone?

Amid interest from the likes of Liverpool, Jones told GIVEMESPORT: "There's been a lot of umming and ahing over targets like Manu Kone, and I feel like at some point Villa are just going to go in there and start making offers for these players to really give them something to think about and see if those other clubs react."

Would Kone make sense for Villa?

Villa are strong in the central midfield department with Douglas Luiz, John McGinn and Boubacar Kamara all having excellent seasons, and Youri Tielemans joining the club on a free transfer. It does appear as though Unai Emery has four brilliant options ahead of Europa Conference League football next season and the schedule problems that brings.

In that regard, Kone would be something of an unnecessary addition to the squad unless a shock sale was made. Villa also have Leander Dendoncker, who is more of a defensive midfielder, still on their books and Jacob Ramsey capable of playing in the middle. If Emery sees McGinn exclusively as a wide midfielder, where he has often played for the Spaniard, then this transfer would make some sense.

As it stands, however, Villa simply have too much strength in depth already, without the addition of Kone, who would demand first team football whichever club he joins this summer - if indeed he does move on from Borussia Monchengladbach. He is more likely to join either Liverpool or Wolves at this stage.