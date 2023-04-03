Aston Villa could join a “big race” for the signature of Sporting Lisbon midfielder Manuel Ugarte at Villa Park this summer, journalist Pete O’Rourke has told GIVEMESPORT.

Unai Emery is expected to bolster the options available in his Villans squad in the upcoming summer transfer window.

Aston Villa transfer news – Manuel Ugarte

According to O Jogo (via Sport Witness), Aston Villa are interested in securing the services of Ugarte at the end of the season after the midfielder has impressed during his time at Sporting Lisbon.

The same publication reports that the Uruguayan has a release clause worth almost £53m in his contract with the Portuguese giants, with several Premier League sides and AS Roma carefully tracking his progress.

Last weekend’s 2-0 victory at Chelsea has given Villa a genuine chance of qualification for European football next season, and the club will feel that they need to add to their squad if they can cope with the additional fixtures.

O’Rourke has also told GIVEMESPORT that Villa’s potential acquisition of Ugarte would be a “marquee signing” for Emery’s side.

And the journalist believes that the Premier League outfit are “in there and amongst it” in the race for Ugarte’s signature.

What has O’Rourke said about Aston Villa and Ugarte?

O’Rourke told GIVEMESPORT: “Aston Villa are in there and amongst it. That shows that they see him as someone who could improve their team.

“There will be a big race for his signature in the summer if he leaves Sporting Lisbon.

“He's performed well for the Portuguese club in Europe this season.”

Would Ugarte be a good signing for Aston Villa?

On the face of it, Ugarte would be an excellent addition to Emery’s midfield and would likely earn himself a spot in the Spanish head coach’s regular starting XI.

The eight-cap Uruguay international has made 38 appearances for the Europa League quarter-finalists this term, though is yet to provide either a goal or assist.

An average WhoScored rating of 7.08 for his showings in the Liga Portugal ranks him as the joint fourth-best-performing player in Ruben Amorim’s squad of those still at the club, having averaged an impressive 3.9 tackles and 1.7 interceptions per game.

The 6 foot star also compares favourably to his positional peers on the continent, ranking in the top 1% of midfielders across Europe’s big five leagues as well as the Champions League and Europa League for pass success rate per 90 minutes (91.3%) over the last 365 days, according to FBref.

With Villa already having an excellent holding midfielder option in Boubacar Kamara, they may feel that spending almost £53m on Ugarte is excessive.

However, with an impressive lineup of suitors monitoring his situation in Portugal, Emery may feel he needs to wrap this deal up sooner rather than later to avoid regretting the decision down the line.